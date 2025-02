Визначення дивертикулярної хвороби

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai;

Diverticula are saclike mucosal pouches that protrude from a tubular structure.

True diverticula of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract contain all layers of the GI wall. Esophageal diverticula (including Zenker diverticula) and Meckel diverticula are true diverticula.

False or pseudo-diverticula are mucosal and submucosal protrusions through the muscular wall of the bowel. Colonic diverticula are pseudodiverticula.

A single pouch is called a diverticulum and ≥ 2 pouches are called diverticula. These terms are occasionally used incorrectly.

Diverticulosis is the presence of 1 or more diverticula.

Diverticular disease is characterized as symptomatic diverticulosis (1).

Diverticulitis is inflammation with or without infection of a diverticulum.