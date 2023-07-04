Біль у малому тазі під час раннього строку вагітності

Causes of pelvic pain during early pregnancy (see table Some Causes of Pelvic Pain) may be

Obstetric

Gynecologic

Nongynecologic

Sometimes no particular etiology is identified.

The most common obstetric causes of pelvic pain during early pregnancy are

Normal changes of pregnancy

Spontaneous abortion (threatened, inevitable, incomplete, complete, missed, or septic)

The most common serious obstetric cause is

Ruptured ectopic pregnancy

Gynecologic causes include adnexal torsion, which is more common during pregnancy because the corpus luteum causes the ovaries to enlarge, increasing the risk of the ovary twisting around its pedicle.

Common nongynecologic causes include various common gastrointestinal and genitourinary disorders:

During late pregnancy, pelvic pain may result from labor, obstetric complication, or one of the many nonobstetric causes of pelvic pain.