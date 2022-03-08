skip to main content
Невропатичний біль

ЗаJames C. Watson, MD, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science
Переглянуто/перевірено бер. 2022

Neuropathic pain results from damage to or dysfunction of the peripheral or central nervous system, rather than stimulation of pain receptors. Diagnosis is suggested by pain out of proportion to tissue injury, dysesthesia (eg, burning, tingling), and signs of nerve injury detected during neurologic examination. Treatment is often with adjuvant drugs rather than analgesics (eg, antidepressants, antiseizure drugs, baclofen, topical drugs) or with nondrug treatments (eg, physical therapy, neuromodulation).

(See also Overview of Pain.)

Pain can develop after injury to any level of the nervous system, peripheral or central; the sympathetic nervous system may be involved (causing sympathetically maintained pain). Specific syndromes include

Etiology of Neuropathic Pain

Neuropathic pain may result from efferent activity (sympathetically maintained pain) or from interruption of afferent activity (deafferentation pain).

Peripheral nerve injury or dysfunction can result in neuropathic pain. Examples are

  • Mononeuropathies (involve a single nerve [eg, carpal tunnel syndrome, radiculopathy due to a herniated intervertebral disk])

  • Plexopathies (involve multiple nerves within a particular neural plexus; typically caused by trauma, inflammation, or nerve compression, as by a tumor)

  • Polyneuropathies (involve multiple nerves, often throughout the body; typically caused by various metabolic disorders, paraproteinemias, toxic exposures [eg, alcohol, chemotherapy]), hereditary predisposition, or, rarely, immune mediated mechanisms—see tables Causes of Peripheral Nervous System Disorders)

Mechanisms of neuropathic pain are complex and involve changes

  • At the peripheral nociceptor and nerve level

  • At the dorsal root ganglion

  • In central nervous system (CNS) nociceptive pathways and terminal structures

At the peripheral nerve and nociceptor level, injury results in inflammation and in activation and over-representation of cation channels, particularly sodium channels. These changes reduce the threshold for activation and increase the response to noxious stimuli. In chronic states, the peripheral nerve continuously triggers nociceptive ectopic signals to the CNS. This bombardment of continuous peripheral nociceptive input leads to changes in receptive nociceptors (central sensitization); they are primed, interpret pain from minor stimuli (including nonpainful stimuli [allodynia]) as substantial pain, and interpret that pain as coming from a wider area than it is. These changes can be reversed, at least for a time, if the peripheral nociceptive input can be interrupted.

Central neuropathic pain syndromes (pain caused by dysfunction of somatosensory pathways in the CNS) can result from any CNS lesion, but these syndromes most commonly occur after stroke, result from spinal cord injury, or are associated with a multiple sclerosis demyelinating plaque. To be considered central neuropathic pain, the pain must occur in the area clinically affected by the CNS lesion; however, it does not need to involve the entire affected area. Central neuropathic pain develops only if the spinothalamic tract (pinprick, temperature sensation) malfunctions. If pinprick and temperature sensation are normal in the area of pain suspected to be central neuropathic pain, another pain source should be considered. The cause of pain in neurologically impaired patients is more commonly musculoskeletal (eg. shoulder pain related to arm paresis after a stroke or an upper extremity overuse syndrome in wheelchair-bound patients with a spinal cord injury).

Deafferentation pain is due to partial or complete interruption of peripheral or central afferent neural activity. Examples are

Mechanisms are unknown but may involve sensitization of central neurons, with lower activation thresholds and expansion of receptive fields.

Neuropathic pain syndromes are sometimes associated with overactivity of the sympathetic nervous system. The sympathetic overactivity does not cause neuropathic pain, but it can contribute to its clinical features and severity. The pain that results is called sympathetically maintained pain, which depends on efferent sympathetic activity. Complex regional pain syndrome sometimes involves sympathetically maintained pain. Other types of neuropathic pain may have a sympathetically maintained component. What triggers sympathetic overactivity in some neuropathic pain states and not others is unknown. Mechanisms probably involve abnormal sympathetic-somatic nerve connections (ephapses), local inflammatory changes, and changes in the spinal cord.

Symptoms and Signs of Neuropathic Pain

Dysesthesias (spontaneous or evoked burning pain, often with a superimposed lancinating component) are typical, but pain may also be deep and aching. Other sensations—eg, hyperesthesia, hyperalgesia, allodynia (pain due to a nonnoxious stimulus), and hyperpathia (particularly unpleasant, exaggerated pain response)—may also occur.

Patients may be reluctant to move the painful part of their body, resulting in muscle atrophy, joint ankylosis, bone loss, and limited movement.

Symptoms are long-lasting, typically persisting after resolution of the primary cause (if one was present) because the CNS has been sensitized and remodeled.

Diagnosis of Neuropathic Pain

  • Clinical evaluation

Neuropathic pain is suggested by its typical symptoms when nerve injury is known or suspected. The cause (eg, amputation, diabetes, compression) may be readily apparent. If not, the diagnosis is often assumed based on the description of the symptoms; however, those descriptors (eg, burning) are neither sensitive nor specific for neuropathic pain. Thus, additional evaluation, including neurologic examination and electrophysiologic studies, are useful to confirm the diagnosis and to identify the injured nerve. Pain that is ameliorated by sympathetic nerve block is sympathetically maintained pain.

Treatment of Neuropathic Pain

  • Multimodal therapy (eg, physical methods, antidepressants, antiseizure drugs, psychotherapeutic methods, neuromodulation, sometimes surgery)

Successful neuropathic pain management starts with confirming the correct diagnosis and managing treatable causes (eg, herniated disk, carpal tunnel syndrome). In addition to drugs, mobilization and physical therapy are needed to desensitize areas of allodynia and prevent trophic changes, disuse atrophy, and joint ankylosis. Psychologic factors must be considered from the start of treatment. Anxiety and depression must be treated appropriately. If pain persists, neural blockade may help. When dysfunction does not respond to first-line treatments, patients may benefit from the comprehensive approach provided by a pain clinic.

Neuromodulation (spinal cord or peripheral nerve stimulation) is particularly effective for neuropathic pain.

Several classes of drugs are effective (see table Drugs for Neuropathic Pain), but complete relief is unlikely, and setting realistic expectations is important. The goal of pharmacologic management is to lessen neuropathic pain so that it is less debilitating.

Таблиця
Таблиця

Препарати для лікування невропатичного болю

Class/Drug

Dose*

Comments

Antiseizure drugs†

Carbamazepine

200–400 mg twice a day

Monitor CBC and liver function during treatment

May decrease efficacy of oral contraceptives

First-line treatment for trigeminal neuralgia

Gabapentin

300–1200 mg 3 times a day

Starting dose usually 300 mg once a day

Dosing goal: 600–1200 mg 3 times a day

Adjust dose in patients with renal insufficiency

Oxcarbazepine

600–1200 mg twice a day

Starting dose usually 300 mg once a day

Considered as efficacious as carbamazepine for trigeminal neuralgia and useful for other paroxysmal neuropathic pain

May cause hyponatremia or decrease efficacy of oral contraceptives

Unlike carbamazepine, no CBC or liver function monitoring necessary

Phenytoin

300 mg once a day

Limited data; 2nd-line drug

Pregabalin

150–300 mg twice a day

Starting dose usually 75 mg twice a day, increased by the same dosage weekly as necessary to a maximum of 300 mg orally twice a day

Mechanism similar to gabapentin but more stable pharmacokinetics

Adjust dose in patients with renal insufficiency

Valproate

250–500 mg twice a day

Limited data, but strong support for treatment of migraine

Antidepressants

Amitriptyline

10–25 mg at bedtime (starting dose), increased weekly by the same dose to a maximum of 150 mg at bedtime

Dosing goal: About 100 mg/day (dosing for pain unlikely to be adequate for relieving depression or anxiety)

Not recommended for older patients or patients with a heart disorder because it has strong anticholinergic effects

May increase dose to 150 mg or sometimes higher

Desipramine or nortriptyline

10–25 mg at bedtime (starting dose), increased weekly by the same dose to maximum of 150 mg at bedtime

Better tolerated than amitriptyline; adverse effect profile better with desipramine than nortriptyline

Dosing goal: About 100 mg/day (dosing for pain unlikely to be adequate for relieving depression or anxiety)

Not recommended for older patients or patients with a heart disorder because it has strong anticholinergic effects

May increase dose to 150 mg or sometimes higher

Duloxetine

20–60 mg once a day (starting dose)

Starting at 20–30 mg once a day and increasing by the same dosage weekly to a goal of 60 mg/day; in some cases, increasing to 60 mg twice a day (especially in patients with concomitant depression or anxiety)

Better tolerated than tricyclic antidepressants

Dosing goal for pain (60 mg/day) usually sufficient to treat concomitant depression or anxiety

Milnacipran

12.5 mg once a day on day 1, then increased to 12.5 mg twice a day on days 2 and 3, increased further to 25 mg twice a day on days 4 to 7, then 25 mg up to 4 times a day, not to exceed 200 mg/day

Effective for fibromyalgia; not used for neuropathic pain states

Venlafaxine

Extended-release (easiest to use): 37.5–75 mg once a day, increased to a target dose of 150–225 mg once a day

More norepinephrine reuptake inhibition at higher doses (≥ 150 mg/day); lower dosages ineffective for neuropathic pain

Similar mechanism of action as duloxetine

Effective for pain, depression, and anxiety at this dose

Central alpha-2 adrenergic agonists

Clonidine

0.1 mg once a day

Also can be used transdermally or intrathecally

Tizanidine

2 mg every 6–8 hours (maximum 3 doses a day), increased by 2–4 mg every 1–4 days as needed (maximum: 36 mg a day)

Less likely to cause hypotension than clonidine

Corticosteroids

Dexamethasone

0.5–4 mg 4 times a day

Used only for pain with an inflammatory component

Prednisone

5–60 mg once a day

Used only for pain with an inflammatory component

NMDA-receptor antagonists

Memantine

10–30 mg once a day

Limited evidence of efficacy

Dextromethorphan

30–120 mg 4 times a day

May have a role in neuropathic pain in patients who have developed tolerance or a lower pain threshold due to central sensitization

In > 90% of whites, rapid metabolism via hepatic cytochrome P-450 2D6, reducing the therapeutic effect

Metabolism of dextromethorphan blocked by quinidine

Combination dextromethorphan/quinidine available for pseudobulbar affect in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis

Oral sodium channel blockers

Mexiletine

150 mg once a day to 300 mg every 8 hours

Used only for neuropathic pain

For patients with a significant heart disorder, cardiac evaluation recommended before the drug is started

Topical

Capsaicin 0.025–0.075% (eg, cream, lotion)

Apply 3 times a day

Some evidence of efficacy in neuropathic pain and arthritis

Capsaicin 8% patch

Up to 4 at one time†

Causes a severe sunburn-like skin reaction; oral opioids often required for up to 1 week after application of capsaicin 8% to manage the worsening cutaneous pain

Meaningful pain relief for 3 months after a single application

EMLA

Apply 3 times a day, under occlusive dressing if possible

Usually considered for a trial if a lidocaine patch is ineffective; expensive

Lidocaine 5%

Daily

Available as patch

Other

Baclofen

Initially 5–10 mg 3 times a day; titrated to 60–120 mg in 3 divided doses

May act via GABA-B receptor

Helpful in trigeminal neuralgia; used in other types of neuropathic pain

Pamidronate (injection)

60–90 mg/month IV

Evidence of efficacy in complex regional pain syndrome

* Route is oral unless otherwise indicated.

† Topical lidocaine 4–5% applied 1 hour before applying capsaicin can help limit irritation.

CBC = complete blood count; EMLA = eutectic mixture of local anesthetics; GABA = gamma-aminobutyric acid; NMDA = N-methyl-d-aspartate; WBCs = white blood cells.

Opioid analgesics can provide some relief but are generally less effective than for acute nociceptive pain and are associated with risk of dependence; adverse effects may prevent adequate analgesia.

Adjuvant analgesics, such as antidepressants and antiseizure drugs, are most commonly used to treat neuropathic pain, and their efficacy is supported by randomized trial data (1; see table Drugs for Neuropathic Pain).

Gabapentin is one of the most widely used drugs for such purposes. For effective analgesia, the dose should usually be > 600 mg orally 3 times a day, and many patients need a higher dose. Maximum dosage is usually considered to be 1200 mg orally 3 times a day.

Pregabalin is similar to gabapentin but has more stable pharmacokinetics; dosing 2 times a day is as efficacious as dosing 3 times a day and results in better compliance. The dosing goal is at least 300 mg/day orally (eg, a starting dose of 75 mg 2 times a day, increased to 150 mg 2 times a day within 1 week). Neuropathic pain syndromes may require up to 600 mg/day. Some patients who do not respond well to or do not tolerate gabapentin do respond to or tolerate pregabalin and vice versa, even though the two drugs have a similar primary mechanism of action (binding to the alpha-2 delta ligand of the presynaptic calcium channel, which modulates nociceptive signaling).

For tricyclic antidepressants (amitriptyline, nortriptyline, desipramine), the primary mechanism of action is blocking the reuptake of serotonin and norepinephrine. Analgesic doses (75 to 150 mg orally once a day) are usually insufficient to treat depression or anxiety. Anticholinergic and adrenergic adverse effects often limit effective dosing. Secondary amine tricyclic antidepressants (nortriptyline and desipramine) have a more favorable adverse effect profile than tertiary amine tricyclic antidepressants (amitriptyline).

Duloxetine is a mixed mechanism (serotonin and norepinephrine) reuptake inhibitor, which appears to be effective for diabetic neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia, chronic musculoskeletal pain (including low back pain), and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. Doses that are efficacious for depression and anxiety and for pain management are similar.

Venlafaxine's effects and mechanism of action are similar to those of duloxetine.

Topical drugs and a lidocaine-containing patch may be effective for peripheral syndromes.

Other potentially effective treatments include

  • Spinal cord stimulation by an electrode placed epidurally for certain types of neuropathic pain (eg, chronic leg pain after spine surgery)

  • Electrodes implanted along peripheral nerves and ganglia for certain chronic neuralgias (peripheral nerve stimulation)

  • Sympathetic blockade, which is usually ineffective, except for some patients with complex regional pain syndrome

  • Neural blockade or ablation (radiofrequency ablation, cryoablation, chemoneurolysis)

  • Transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS)

Довідковий матеріал щодо лікування

  1. 1. Finnerup NB, Attal N, Haroutounian S, et al: Pharmacotherapy for neuropathic pain in adults: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Lancet Neurol 14 (2):162–173, 2015. doi: 10.1016/S1474-4422(14)70251-0

Ключові моменти

  • Neuropathic pain may result from efferent activity (sympathetically maintained pain) or from interruption of afferent activity (deafferentation pain).

  • Consider neuropathic pain if patients have dysesthesia or if pain is out of proportion to tissue injury and nerve injury is suspected.

  • Treat patients using multiple modalities (eg, antidepressants or antiseizure drugs, analgesics, psychotherapeutic methods, physical and occupational therapy, neuromodulation, surgery).

