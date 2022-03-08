Невропатичний біль

Neuropathic pain results from damage to or dysfunction of the peripheral or central nervous system, rather than stimulation of pain receptors. Diagnosis is suggested by pain out of proportion to tissue injury, dysesthesia (eg, burning, tingling), and signs of nerve injury detected during neurologic examination. Treatment is often with adjuvant drugs rather than analgesics (eg, antidepressants, antiseizure drugs, baclofen, topical drugs) or with nondrug treatments (eg, physical therapy, neuromodulation).
Pain can develop after injury to any level of the nervous system, peripheral or central; the sympathetic nervous system may be involved (causing sympathetically maintained pain). Specific syndromes include
Root avulsions
Painful traumatic mononeuropathy
Painful polyneuropathy (including neuropathy due to diabetes or chemotherapy)
Central pain syndromes (potentially caused by virtually any lesion at any level of the nervous system)
Postsurgical pain syndromes (eg, postmastectomy syndrome, postthoracotomy syndrome, phantom limb pain)
Complex regional pain syndrome (reflex sympathetic dystrophy and causalgia)
Etiology of Neuropathic Pain
Neuropathic pain may result from efferent activity (sympathetically maintained pain) or from interruption of afferent activity (deafferentation pain).
Peripheral nerve injury or dysfunction can result in neuropathic pain. Examples are
Mononeuropathies (involve a single nerve [eg, carpal tunnel syndrome, radiculopathy due to a herniated intervertebral disk])
Plexopathies (involve multiple nerves within a particular neural plexus; typically caused by trauma, inflammation, or nerve compression, as by a tumor)
Polyneuropathies (involve multiple nerves, often throughout the body; typically caused by various metabolic disorders, paraproteinemias, toxic exposures [eg, alcohol, chemotherapy]), hereditary predisposition, or, rarely, immune mediated mechanisms—see tables Causes of Peripheral Nervous System Disorders)
Mechanisms of neuropathic pain are complex and involve changes
At the peripheral nociceptor and nerve level
At the dorsal root ganglion
In central nervous system (CNS) nociceptive pathways and terminal structures
At the peripheral nerve and nociceptor level, injury results in inflammation and in activation and over-representation of cation channels, particularly sodium channels. These changes reduce the threshold for activation and increase the response to noxious stimuli. In chronic states, the peripheral nerve continuously triggers nociceptive ectopic signals to the CNS. This bombardment of continuous peripheral nociceptive input leads to changes in receptive nociceptors (central sensitization); they are primed, interpret pain from minor stimuli (including nonpainful stimuli [allodynia]) as substantial pain, and interpret that pain as coming from a wider area than it is. These changes can be reversed, at least for a time, if the peripheral nociceptive input can be interrupted.
Central neuropathic pain syndromes (pain caused by dysfunction of somatosensory pathways in the CNS) can result from any CNS lesion, but these syndromes most commonly occur after stroke, result from spinal cord injury, or are associated with a multiple sclerosis demyelinating plaque. To be considered central neuropathic pain, the pain must occur in the area clinically affected by the CNS lesion; however, it does not need to involve the entire affected area. Central neuropathic pain develops only if the spinothalamic tract (pinprick, temperature sensation) malfunctions. If pinprick and temperature sensation are normal in the area of pain suspected to be central neuropathic pain, another pain source should be considered. The cause of pain in neurologically impaired patients is more commonly musculoskeletal (eg. shoulder pain related to arm paresis after a stroke or an upper extremity overuse syndrome in wheelchair-bound patients with a spinal cord injury).
Deafferentation pain is due to partial or complete interruption of peripheral or central afferent neural activity. Examples are
Central pain (pain after CNS injury)
Phantom limb pain (pain felt in the region of an amputated body part)
Mechanisms are unknown but may involve sensitization of central neurons, with lower activation thresholds and expansion of receptive fields.
Neuropathic pain syndromes are sometimes associated with overactivity of the sympathetic nervous system. The sympathetic overactivity does not cause neuropathic pain, but it can contribute to its clinical features and severity. The pain that results is called sympathetically maintained pain, which depends on efferent sympathetic activity. Complex regional pain syndrome sometimes involves sympathetically maintained pain. Other types of neuropathic pain may have a sympathetically maintained component. What triggers sympathetic overactivity in some neuropathic pain states and not others is unknown. Mechanisms probably involve abnormal sympathetic-somatic nerve connections (ephapses), local inflammatory changes, and changes in the spinal cord.
Symptoms and Signs of Neuropathic Pain
Dysesthesias (spontaneous or evoked burning pain, often with a superimposed lancinating component) are typical, but pain may also be deep and aching. Other sensations—eg, hyperesthesia, hyperalgesia, allodynia (pain due to a nonnoxious stimulus), and hyperpathia (particularly unpleasant, exaggerated pain response)—may also occur.
Patients may be reluctant to move the painful part of their body, resulting in muscle atrophy, joint ankylosis, bone loss, and limited movement.
Symptoms are long-lasting, typically persisting after resolution of the primary cause (if one was present) because the CNS has been sensitized and remodeled.
Diagnosis of Neuropathic Pain
Clinical evaluation
Neuropathic pain is suggested by its typical symptoms when nerve injury is known or suspected. The cause (eg, amputation, diabetes, compression) may be readily apparent. If not, the diagnosis is often assumed based on the description of the symptoms; however, those descriptors (eg, burning) are neither sensitive nor specific for neuropathic pain. Thus, additional evaluation, including neurologic examination and electrophysiologic studies, are useful to confirm the diagnosis and to identify the injured nerve. Pain that is ameliorated by sympathetic nerve block is sympathetically maintained pain.
Treatment of Neuropathic Pain
Multimodal therapy (eg, physical methods, antidepressants, antiseizure drugs, psychotherapeutic methods, neuromodulation, sometimes surgery)
Successful neuropathic pain management starts with confirming the correct diagnosis and managing treatable causes (eg, herniated disk, carpal tunnel syndrome). In addition to drugs, mobilization and physical therapy are needed to desensitize areas of allodynia and prevent trophic changes, disuse atrophy, and joint ankylosis. Psychologic factors must be considered from the start of treatment. Anxiety and depression must be treated appropriately. If pain persists, neural blockade may help. When dysfunction does not respond to first-line treatments, patients may benefit from the comprehensive approach provided by a pain clinic.
Neuromodulation (spinal cord or peripheral nerve stimulation) is particularly effective for neuropathic pain.
Several classes of drugs are effective (see table Drugs for Neuropathic Pain), but complete relief is unlikely, and setting realistic expectations is important. The goal of pharmacologic management is to lessen neuropathic pain so that it is less debilitating.
Препарати для лікування невропатичного болю
Class/Drug
Dose*
Comments
Antiseizure drugs†
Carbamazepine
200–400 mg twice a day
Monitor CBC and liver function during treatment
May decrease efficacy of oral contraceptives
First-line treatment for trigeminal neuralgia
Gabapentin
300–1200 mg 3 times a day
Starting dose usually 300 mg once a day
Dosing goal: 600–1200 mg 3 times a day
Adjust dose in patients with renal insufficiency
Oxcarbazepine
600–1200 mg twice a day
Starting dose usually 300 mg once a day
Considered as efficacious as carbamazepine for trigeminal neuralgia and useful for other paroxysmal neuropathic pain
May cause hyponatremia or decrease efficacy of oral contraceptives
Unlike carbamazepine, no CBC or liver function monitoring necessary
Phenytoin
300 mg once a day
Limited data; 2nd-line drug
Pregabalin
150–300 mg twice a day
Starting dose usually 75 mg twice a day, increased by the same dosage weekly as necessary to a maximum of 300 mg orally twice a day
Mechanism similar to gabapentin but more stable pharmacokinetics
Adjust dose in patients with renal insufficiency
Valproate
250–500 mg twice a day
Limited data, but strong support for treatment of migraine
Antidepressants
Amitriptyline
10–25 mg at bedtime (starting dose), increased weekly by the same dose to a maximum of 150 mg at bedtime
Dosing goal: About 100 mg/day (dosing for pain unlikely to be adequate for relieving depression or anxiety)
Not recommended for older patients or patients with a heart disorder because it has strong anticholinergic effects
May increase dose to 150 mg or sometimes higher
Desipramine or nortriptyline
10–25 mg at bedtime (starting dose), increased weekly by the same dose to maximum of 150 mg at bedtime
Better tolerated than amitriptyline; adverse effect profile better with desipramine than nortriptyline
Dosing goal: About 100 mg/day (dosing for pain unlikely to be adequate for relieving depression or anxiety)
Not recommended for older patients or patients with a heart disorder because it has strong anticholinergic effects
May increase dose to 150 mg or sometimes higher
Duloxetine
20–60 mg once a day (starting dose)
Starting at 20–30 mg once a day and increasing by the same dosage weekly to a goal of 60 mg/day; in some cases, increasing to 60 mg twice a day (especially in patients with concomitant depression or anxiety)
Better tolerated than tricyclic antidepressants
Dosing goal for pain (60 mg/day) usually sufficient to treat concomitant depression or anxiety
Milnacipran
12.5 mg once a day on day 1, then increased to 12.5 mg twice a day on days 2 and 3, increased further to 25 mg twice a day on days 4 to 7, then 25 mg up to 4 times a day, not to exceed 200 mg/day
Effective for fibromyalgia; not used for neuropathic pain states
Venlafaxine
Extended-release (easiest to use): 37.5–75 mg once a day, increased to a target dose of 150–225 mg once a day
More norepinephrine reuptake inhibition at higher doses (≥ 150 mg/day); lower dosages ineffective for neuropathic pain
Similar mechanism of action as duloxetine
Effective for pain, depression, and anxiety at this dose
Central alpha-2 adrenergic agonists
Clonidine
0.1 mg once a day
Also can be used transdermally or intrathecally
Tizanidine
2 mg every 6–8 hours (maximum 3 doses a day), increased by 2–4 mg every 1–4 days as needed (maximum: 36 mg a day)
Less likely to cause hypotension than clonidine
Corticosteroids
Dexamethasone
0.5–4 mg 4 times a day
Used only for pain with an inflammatory component
Prednisone
5–60 mg once a day
Used only for pain with an inflammatory component
NMDA-receptor antagonists
Memantine
10–30 mg once a day
Limited evidence of efficacy
Dextromethorphan
30–120 mg 4 times a day
May have a role in neuropathic pain in patients who have developed tolerance or a lower pain threshold due to central sensitization
In > 90% of whites, rapid metabolism via hepatic cytochrome P-450 2D6, reducing the therapeutic effect
Metabolism of dextromethorphan blocked by quinidine
Combination dextromethorphan/quinidine available for pseudobulbar affect in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
Oral sodium channel blockers
Mexiletine
150 mg once a day to 300 mg every 8 hours
Used only for neuropathic pain
For patients with a significant heart disorder, cardiac evaluation recommended before the drug is started
Topical
Capsaicin 0.025–0.075% (eg, cream, lotion)
Apply 3 times a day
Some evidence of efficacy in neuropathic pain and arthritis
Capsaicin 8% patch
Up to 4 at one time†
Causes a severe sunburn-like skin reaction; oral opioids often required for up to 1 week after application of capsaicin 8% to manage the worsening cutaneous pain
Meaningful pain relief for 3 months after a single application
EMLA
Apply 3 times a day, under occlusive dressing if possible
Usually considered for a trial if a lidocaine patch is ineffective; expensive
Lidocaine 5%
Daily
Available as patch
Other
Baclofen
Initially 5–10 mg 3 times a day; titrated to 60–120 mg in 3 divided doses
May act via GABA-B receptor
Helpful in trigeminal neuralgia; used in other types of neuropathic pain
Pamidronate (injection)
60–90 mg/month IV
Evidence of efficacy in complex regional pain syndrome
* Route is oral unless otherwise indicated.
† Topical lidocaine 4–5% applied 1 hour before applying capsaicin can help limit irritation.
CBC = complete blood count; EMLA = eutectic mixture of local anesthetics; GABA = gamma-aminobutyric acid; NMDA = N-methyl-d-aspartate; WBCs = white blood cells.
Opioid analgesics can provide some relief but are generally less effective than for acute nociceptive pain and are associated with risk of dependence; adverse effects may prevent adequate analgesia.
Adjuvant analgesics, such as antidepressants and antiseizure drugs, are most commonly used to treat neuropathic pain, and their efficacy is supported by randomized trial data (1; see table Drugs for Neuropathic Pain).
Gabapentin is one of the most widely used drugs for such purposes. For effective analgesia, the dose should usually be > 600 mg orally 3 times a day, and many patients need a higher dose. Maximum dosage is usually considered to be 1200 mg orally 3 times a day.
Pregabalin is similar to gabapentin but has more stable pharmacokinetics; dosing 2 times a day is as efficacious as dosing 3 times a day and results in better compliance. The dosing goal is at least 300 mg/day orally (eg, a starting dose of 75 mg 2 times a day, increased to 150 mg 2 times a day within 1 week). Neuropathic pain syndromes may require up to 600 mg/day. Some patients who do not respond well to or do not tolerate gabapentin do respond to or tolerate pregabalin and vice versa, even though the two drugs have a similar primary mechanism of action (binding to the alpha-2 delta ligand of the presynaptic calcium channel, which modulates nociceptive signaling).
For tricyclic antidepressants (amitriptyline, nortriptyline, desipramine), the primary mechanism of action is blocking the reuptake of serotonin and norepinephrine. Analgesic doses (75 to 150 mg orally once a day) are usually insufficient to treat depression or anxiety. Anticholinergic and adrenergic adverse effects often limit effective dosing. Secondary amine tricyclic antidepressants (nortriptyline and desipramine) have a more favorable adverse effect profile than tertiary amine tricyclic antidepressants (amitriptyline).
Duloxetine is a mixed mechanism (serotonin and norepinephrine) reuptake inhibitor, which appears to be effective for diabetic neuropathic pain, fibromyalgia, chronic musculoskeletal pain (including low back pain), and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. Doses that are efficacious for depression and anxiety and for pain management are similar.
Venlafaxine's effects and mechanism of action are similar to those of duloxetine.
Topical drugs and a lidocaine-containing patch may be effective for peripheral syndromes.
Other potentially effective treatments include
Spinal cord stimulation by an electrode placed epidurally for certain types of neuropathic pain (eg, chronic leg pain after spine surgery)
Electrodes implanted along peripheral nerves and ganglia for certain chronic neuralgias (peripheral nerve stimulation)
Sympathetic blockade, which is usually ineffective, except for some patients with complex regional pain syndrome
Neural blockade or ablation (radiofrequency ablation, cryoablation, chemoneurolysis)
Довідковий матеріал щодо лікування
1. Finnerup NB, Attal N, Haroutounian S, et al: Pharmacotherapy for neuropathic pain in adults: a systematic review and meta-analysis. Lancet Neurol 14 (2):162–173, 2015. doi: 10.1016/S1474-4422(14)70251-0
Ключові моменти
Neuropathic pain may result from efferent activity (sympathetically maintained pain) or from interruption of afferent activity (deafferentation pain).
Consider neuropathic pain if patients have dysesthesia or if pain is out of proportion to tissue injury and nerve injury is suspected.
Treat patients using multiple modalities (eg, antidepressants or antiseizure drugs, analgesics, psychotherapeutic methods, physical and occupational therapy, neuromodulation, surgery).