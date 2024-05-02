Acute diarrhea (< 4 days) typically does not require testing. Exceptions are patients with signs of dehydration, bloody stool, fever, severe pain, hypotension, or toxic features—particularly those who are very young or very old. These patients should have a complete blood count and measurement of electrolytes, blood urea nitrogen, and creatinine. Stool samples should be collected for microscopy, culture, and, if antibiotics have been taken recently, C. difficile toxin assay.

Chronic diarrhea (> 4 weeks) requires evaluation, as does a shorter (1 to 3 weeks) bout of diarrhea in patients who are immunocompromised or who appear significantly ill. Diagnostic evaluation should be directed by the history and physical examination when possible. If this approach does not provide a diagnosis or direction, a broader approach is needed. Initial testing should include stool for occult blood, fat (by Sudan stain or fecal elastase), electrolytes (to calculate the stool osmotic gap), and Giardia antigen or polymerase chain reaction test; complete blood count with differential; celiac serology (IgA tissue transglutaminase); thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) and free thyroxine (T4); and fecal calprotectin or fecal lactoferrin (to screen for inflammatory bowel disease [IBD]). The 2019 American Gastroenterological Association's guidelines on the laboratory evaluation of functional diarrhea and diarrhea-predominant IBS (IBS-D) recommend a threshold value of 50 mcg/g for fecal calprotectin or a range of 4.0 to 7.25 mcg/g for fecal lactoferrin to optimize sensitivity for IBD. Microscopic examination for ova and parasites should be done for patients with recent travel history to or recent immigration from high-risk areas. Stool tests for C. difficile should be done in patients with recent antibiotic exposure or suspected C. difficile infection. Sigmoidoscopy or colonoscopy with biopsies should follow to look for inflammatory causes.

If no diagnosis is apparent and Sudan stain or fecal elastase is positive for fat, fecal fat excretion should be measured. Additional testing, including small-bowel CT enterography (structural disease) and endoscopic small-bowel biopsy (mucosal disease), can be considered (eg, if symptoms persist or are severe such as weight loss). If evaluation still yields negative findings, assessment of pancreatic structure and function should be considered for patients who have unexplained steatorrhea. Infrequently, capsule endoscopy may uncover lesions, predominantly Crohn disease or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug enteropathy, not identified by other modalities.

The stool osmotic gap, which is calculated 290 − 2 × (stool sodium + stool potassium), indicates whether diarrhea is secretory or osmotic. An osmotic gap < 50 mEq/L indicates secretory diarrhea; a larger gap suggests osmotic diarrhea. Patients with osmotic diarrhea may have covert magnesium laxative ingestion (detectable by stool magnesium levels) or carbohydrate malabsorption (diagnosed by hydrogen breath test, lactase assay, and dietary review).

Undiagnosed secretory diarrhea requires testing (eg, plasma gastrin, calcitonin, vasoactive intestinal peptide levels, histamine, urinary 5-hydroxyindole acetic acid [5-HIAA]) for endocrine-related causes. A review for symptoms of adrenal insufficiency should be done. Surreptitious laxative abuse must be considered; it can be ruled out by a fecal laxative assay.