Непереносимість вуглеводів

Enzyme deficiencies can be

Acquired (primary)

Secondary

Congenital

Acquired lactase deficiency (primary adult hypolactasia) is the most common form of carbohydrate intolerance. Lactase levels are high in neonates, permitting digestion of milk. In most ethnic groups (80% of Black and Hispanic people, > 90% of Asian people), the levels decrease in the post-weaning period, rendering older children and adults unable to digest significant amounts of lactose. However, 80 to 85% of White people of Northwest European descent produce lactase throughout life and are thus able to digest milk and milk products. It is unclear why the normal state of > 75% of the world’s population should be labeled a “deficiency.”

Secondary lactase deficiency occurs in conditions that damage the small-bowel mucosa (eg, celiac disease, tropical sprue, acute intestinal infections [see Gastroenteritis]). In infants, temporary secondary disaccharidase deficiency may complicate enteric infections or abdominal surgery. Recovery from the underlying disease is followed by an increase in activity of the enzyme.

Congenital enzyme deficiencies are rare and include deficiencies of lactase or sucrase-isomaltase.