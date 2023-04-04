Оральна регідратація

Oral rehydration solution (ORS) should contain

Complex carbohydrate or 2% glucose

50 to 90 mEq/L (50 to 90 mmol/L) of sodium

Sports drinks, sodas, juices, and similar drinks do not meet these criteria and should not be used. They generally have too little sodium and too much carbohydrate to take advantage of sodium/glucose cotransport, and the osmotic effect of the excess carbohydrate may result in additional fluid loss. The sodium/glucose cotransport in the gut is optimized with a sodium:glucose ratio of 1:1.

Oral rehydration solution is recommended by the WHO and is widely available without a prescription. Most solutions come as powders that are mixed with tap water. An ORS packet is dissolved in 1 L of water to produce a solution containing the following (in mmol/L):

Standard WHO ORS: Sodium 90, potassium 20, chloride 80, citrate 10, and glucose 111

WHO reduced-osmolarity ORS: Sodium 75, potassium 20, chloride 65, citrate 10, and glucose 75

ORS is effective in patients with dehydration regardless of age, cause, or type of electrolyte imbalance (hyponatremia, hypernatremia, or isonatremia) as long as their kidneys are functioning adequately.

Premixed commercial rehydration solutions are readily available in many pharmacies and supermarkets. These solutions are effective despite having a sodium:glucose ratio of about 1:3 (45 mEq/L [45 mmol/L] sodium to 140 mmol/L glucose).