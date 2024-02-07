рак щитовидної залози

Papillary carcinoma accounts for 80 to 90% of all thyroid cancers. The female:male ratio is 3:1. It may be familial in 3 to 9% of patients. Most patients present between ages 30 and 60 years. The tumor is often more aggressive in older patients (1).

The most common genetic mutation that gives rise to these tumors is BRAF V600E.

The incidence of papillary thyroid carcinoma has risen over the last several decades, primarily due to the incidental discovery of small cancers in patients undergoing neck ultrasonography, MRI, CT scans, or PET scans that include the neck in the imaging field.

Papillary thyroid cancer can spread via lymphatics to regional lymph nodes in one third of patients and may metastasize to the lungs. Patients < 55 years old with small tumors confined to the thyroid have an excellent prognosis.

Active surveillance for increasing size or appearance of cervical lymph nodes metastases using ultrasonography may be an alternative to surgery for appropriately selected patients with papillary carcinomas < 1.5 cm since only 15% enlarge by 3 mm at 10 years and only 3.4% develop cervical lymph node metastases at 10 years (2).

For small tumors (between 1.5 and 4 cm), hemithyroidectomy is an appropriate treatment option and almost always curative. Tumors > 4 cm or multifocal tumors require total or near-total thyroidectomy.

The American Thyroid Association risk stratification system divides patients into 3-tiers and is used to estimate the risk of recurrence and mortality (3):

Low-risk : Intrathyroidal disease, unifocal or multifocal, and involvement of < 5 lymph nodes

Intermediate-risk : More extensive lymphadenopathy, extrathyroidal extension, and aggressive histologic characteristics or vascular invasion

High-risk: Large lymphadenopathy (> 3 cm), gross extrathyroidal extension, vascular invasion in follicular thyroid carcinomas, and distant metastases

Postoperative radioactive iodine is used to ablate residual thyroid tissue for one or more of the following reasons:

To enable interpretation of thyroglobulin levels during surveillance

As adjuvant therapy if residual thyroid cancer is suspected or the risk of recurrence is intermediate or high

To aid in cancer staging if distant metastatic disease is suspected in patients with high-risk thyroid cancer

Postoperative radioactive iodine has not proven to decrease recurrence in patients with low-risk thyroid cancer and it is therefore not recommended (4).

In patients with intermediate or high-risk thyroid cancer, after initial treatment doses of levothyroxine sufficient to suppress thyroid-simulating hormone levels are given to suppress the growth of thyroid cancer, serum thyroglobulin and thyroglobulin antibody levels and neck ultrasonography are used to detect recurrent or persistent disease. Approximately 20 to 30% of patients with intermediate and high-risk thyroid cancer have recurrent or persistent disease. When radioiodine-refractory, structurally progressive metastases are documented, these patients require additional surgery or treatment with tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

Transition to a cancer survivorship program or follow-up by a primary care physician is typically recommended after 5 years of surveillance in patients without evidence of disease, since the risk of recurrence falls below 1%. A thyroid ultrasound and a thyroglobulin and thyroglobulin antibody panel every 5 years can detect late recurrences, which are infrequent.