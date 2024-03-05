Гострий панкреатит

Treatment of severe acute pancreatitis and complications includes

Intensive care unit (ICU) care

Enteral nutrition preferred over parenteral nutrition

Antibiotics for extrapancreatic infections and infected necrosis

Necrosectomy (removal of necrotic tissue) for infected necrosis

Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) for acute pancreatitis and concurrent acute cholangitis

Drainage of pseudocysts

The management of patients with severe acute pancreatitis and its complications should be individualized using a multidisciplinary approach including therapeutic endoscopists, interventional radiologists, and a surgeon. Patients with severe acute pancreatitis should be monitored closely in the first 24 to 48 hours in an ICU. Patients with worsening condition or widespread local complications requiring intervention should be transferred to centers of excellence focusing on pancreatic disease (if available).

Patients with severe acute pancreatitis may need artificial nutritional support, although the optimal starting time and duration of nutritional support are still unclear. The ACG's 2013 guidelines recommend using enteral nutrition and giving parenteral nutrition only if the enteral route is not available, not tolerated, or not meeting caloric requirements. The enteral route is preferred because it

Helps maintain the intestinal mucosal barrier

Prevents the intestinal atrophy that can occur with prolonged bowel rest (and helps prevent translocation of bacteria that can seed pancreatic necrosis)

Avoids the risk of infection of a central IV catheter

Is less expensive

A nasojejunal feeding tube placed beyond the ligament of Treitz may help avoid stimulating the gastric phase of the digestive process; placement requires radiologic or endoscopic guidance. If a nasojejunal feeding tube cannot be placed, nasogastric feeding should be initiated. In both cases, patients should be placed in the upright position to decrease risk of aspiration. The ACG guidelines note that nasogastric and nasojejunal feeding appear comparable in their efficacy and safety.

According to the ACG's 2013 guidelines and the American Gastroenterological Association's 2018 guideline on initial management of acute pancreatitis, prophylactic antibiotics are not recommended in patients with acute pancreatitis, regardless of the type or disease severity. However, antibiotics should be started if patients develop an extrapancreatic infection (eg, cholangitis, pneumonia, bloodstream infection, urinary tract infection) or infected pancreatic necrosis.

Infection (pancreatic or extrapancreatic) should be suspected in patients who have signs of deterioration (eg, fever, hypotension, tachycardia, altered mental status, increasing white blood cell count) or who fail to improve after 7 to 10 days of hospitalization. Most infections in pancreatic necrosis are caused by single bacterial species from the gut. The most common organisms are gram-negative bacteria; gram-positive bacteria and fungi are rare. In patients with infected necrosis, antibiotics known to penetrate pancreatic necrosis, such as carbapenems, fluoroquinolones, and metronidazole, are recommended.

For necrosectomy (removal of infected tissue), a minimally invasive approach is preferred over an open surgical approach and should be attempted initially. The ACG's 2013 guidelines recommend that drainage of infected necrosis (radiologic, endoscopic, or surgical approach) should be delayed, preferably for > 4 weeks in patients who are stable, to allow liquefication of the contents and the development of a fibrous capsule around the necrosis (walled-off necrosis).

More than 80% of patients with gallstone pancreatitis pass the stone spontaneously and do not require endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography (ERCP). Patients with acute pancreatitis and concurrent acute cholangitis should undergo early ERCP. Patients with mild gallstone pancreatitis who spontaneously improve should undergo cholecystectomy before discharge to prevent recurrent attacks.

A pseudocyst that is expanding rapidly, infected, bleeding, or likely to rupture requires drainage. Whether drainage is percutaneous, surgical, or endoscopic ultrasound–guided cystogastrostomy depends on location of the pseudocyst and institutional expertise.