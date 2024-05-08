Confirmation of secretory diarrhea

Serum vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP) levels

Endoscopic ultrasound, positron emission tomography (PET), or scintigraphy can localize

Diagnosis of vipoma requires demonstration of secretory diarrhea (stool osmolality is close to plasma osmolality, and twice the sum of sodium and potassium concentration in the stool accounts for all measured stool osmolality). Other causes of secretory diarrhea and, in particular, laxative abuse must be excluded (see testing of diarrhea). In such patients, serum VIP levels should be measured (ideally during a bout of diarrhea). Markedly elevated levels establish the diagnosis, but mild elevations may occur with short bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease.

Patients with elevated VIP levels should have tumor localization studies, such as endoscopic ultrasound, PET, and octreotide scintigraphy or arteriography to localize metastases.

Electrolytes and complete blood count should be measured. Hyperglycemia and impaired glucose tolerance occur in ≤ 50% of patients. Hypercalcemia occurs in 50% of patients. The etiology for hypercalcemia is not entirely clear, but contributing factors may include severe dehydration, concurrent multiple endocrine neoplasia (MEN), and calcitropic peptide secreted by the tumor (1).