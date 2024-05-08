A vipoma is a non-beta pancreatic islet cell tumor secreting vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP), resulting in a syndrome of watery diarrhea, hypokalemia, and achlorhydria (WDHA syndrome). Diagnosis is by serum VIP levels. Tumor is localized with CT and endoscopic ultrasound. Treatment is surgical resection.
Vipomas are a type of pancreatic endocrine tumor that arises from islet cells. Of these tumors, more than half are malignant, and some may be quite large (7 cm) at diagnosis. In about 6% of patients, vipoma occurs as part of multiple endocrine neoplasia.
Symptoms and Signs of Vipoma
The major symptoms of vipoma are prolonged massive watery diarrhea (fasting stool volume > 750 to 1000 mL/day and nonfasting volumes of > 3000 mL/day) and symptoms of hypokalemia, metabolic acidosis, and dehydration. In half of patients, diarrhea is constant; in the rest, diarrhea severity varies over time. About 33% of patients have diarrhea < 1 year before diagnosis, but 25% have diarrhea ≥ 5 years before diagnosis (1).
Lethargy, muscular weakness, nausea, vomiting, and crampy abdominal pain occur frequently.
Flushing similar to that of carcinoid syndrome occurs in 20% of patients during attacks of diarrhea.
Довідковий матеріал щодо симптомів та ознак
1. Una Cidon E. Vasoactive intestinal peptide secreting tumour: An overview. World J Gastrointest Oncol 2022;14(4):808-819. doi:10.4251/wjgo.v14.i4.808
Diagnosis of Vipoma
Confirmation of secretory diarrhea
Serum vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP) levels
Endoscopic ultrasound, positron emission tomography (PET), or scintigraphy can localize
Diagnosis of vipoma requires demonstration of secretory diarrhea (stool osmolality is close to plasma osmolality, and twice the sum of sodium and potassium concentration in the stool accounts for all measured stool osmolality). Other causes of secretory diarrhea and, in particular, laxative abuse must be excluded (see testing of diarrhea). In such patients, serum VIP levels should be measured (ideally during a bout of diarrhea). Markedly elevated levels establish the diagnosis, but mild elevations may occur with short bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease.
Patients with elevated VIP levels should have tumor localization studies, such as endoscopic ultrasound, PET, and octreotide scintigraphy or arteriography to localize metastases.
Electrolytes and complete blood count should be measured. Hyperglycemia and impaired glucose tolerance occur in ≤ 50% of patients. Hypercalcemia occurs in 50% of patients. The etiology for hypercalcemia is not entirely clear, but contributing factors may include severe dehydration, concurrent multiple endocrine neoplasia (MEN), and calcitropic peptide secreted by the tumor (1).
Довідковий матеріал щодо діагностики
1. Una Cidon E. Vasoactive intestinal peptide secreting tumour: An overview. World J Gastrointest Oncol 2022;14(4):808-819. doi:10.4251/wjgo.v14.i4.808
Treatment of Vipoma
Fluid and electrolyte replacement
Octreotide or lanreotide
Surgical resection for localized disease
Initially, fluids and electrolytes must be replaced. Bicarbonate must be given to replace that due to fecal loss and avoid acidosis. Because fecal losses of water and electrolytes increase as rehydration is achieved, continual IV replacement may become difficult.
The somatostatin analog octreotide usually controls diarrhea, but large doses may be needed. Patients who respond initially to octreotide may benefit from a long-acting octreotide formulation or lanreotide. Patients using octreotide or lanreotide may also need to take supplemental pancreatic enzymes because these somatostatin analogs suppress pancreatic enzyme secretion.
Tumor resection is curative in 50% of patients with a localized tumor. In patients with metastatic tumor, resection of all visible tumor may provide temporary relief of symptoms (1).
The combination of streptozocin and doxorubicin may reduce diarrhea and tumor mass if objective response occurs (in 50 to 60%). Chemotherapies under investigation for vipoma include temozolomide-based regimens, everolimus, and sunitinib (1). Chemotherapy is not curative.
Довідковий матеріал щодо лікування
1. Azizian A, König A, Ghadimi M. Treatment options of metastatic and nonmetastatic VIPoma: a review. Langenbecks Arch Surg 2022;407(7):2629-2636. doi:10.1007/s00423-022-02620-7
Ключові моменти
More than half of vipomas are malignant.
Copious watery diarrhea (often 1 to 3 L/day) is common, often resulting in electrolyte abnormalities and/or dehydration.
Patients with confirmed watery diarrhea should have their serum vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP) levels measured (ideally during a bout of diarrhea).
Localize tumors with endoscopic ultrasound, positron emission tomography (PET), or octreotide scintigraphy or arteriography.
Remove tumors surgically when possible and suppress diarrhea with octreotide.
Patients with unresectable or metastatic tumors can be treated with molecularly targeted therapies such as everolimus or sunitinib or, in some cases, with more cytotoxic chemotherapy combinations.