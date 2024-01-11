Itching is a symptom that can cause significant discomfort and is one of the most common reasons for consultation with a dermatologist. Itching leads to scratching, which can cause inflammation, skin degradation, and possible secondary infection. The skin can become lichenified, scaly, and excoriated.
Pathophysiology of Itching
Itch can be prompted by diverse stimuli, including light touch, vibration, and wool fibers. There are a number of chemical mediators as well as different mechanisms by which the sensation of itch occurs. Specific peripheral sensory neurons mediate the itch sensation. These neurons are distinct from those that respond to light touch or pain; they contain a receptor, MrgA3, the stimulation of which causes the sensation of itching.
Histamine is the well-known mediator. It is synthesized and stored in mast cells in the skin and is released in response to various stimuli. Other mediators (eg, neuropeptides) can either cause the release of histamine or act as pruritogens themselves, thus explaining why antihistamines ameliorate some cases of itching and not others. Opioids have a central pruritic action as well as stimulating the peripherally mediated histamine itch.
There are 3 mechanisms of itch:
Dermatologic: This mechanism is typically caused by inflammatory or pathologic processes (eg, urticaria, eczema).
Systemic: This mechanism is related to diseases of organs other than skin (eg, cholestasis).
Neurogenic: This mechanism is related to disorders of the central or peripheral nervous system (eg, multiple sclerosis).
Intense itching stimulates vigorous scratching, which in turn can cause secondary skin conditions (eg, inflammation, excoriation, infection), which can lead to more itching through disruption of the skin barrier. Although scratching can temporarily reduce the sensation of itch by activating inhibitory neuronal circuits, it also leads to amplification of itching at the level of the brain, exacerbating the itch–scratch cycle.
Etiology of Itching
Itching can be a symptom of a primary skin disease or a systemic disease. Also, drugs and medications can cause itching (see table Some Causes of Itching).
Many skin disorders cause itching. The most common include
In systemic disorders, itching may occur with or without skin lesions. However, when itching is prominent without any identifiable skin lesions, systemic disorders, medications, and drugs should be considered more strongly. Systemic disorders are less often a cause of itching than skin disorders, but some of the more common causes include
Allergic reaction (eg, to foods and medications)
Cholestasis
Less common systemic causes of itching include hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, diabetes, iron deficiency, dermatitis herpetiformis, and polycythemia vera.
Medications and other substances can cause itching as an allergic reaction or by directly triggering histamine release (most commonly morphine, some IV contrast agents).
Cause
Suggestive Findings
Diagnostic Approach
Primary skin disorders
Presence of erythema, possible lichenification, keratosis pilaris, xerosis, Dennie-Morgan lines, hyperlinear palms
Usually a family history of atopy or chronic recurring dermatitis
Clinical examination alone
Dermatitis secondary to contact with allergen; erythema, vesicles
Clinical examination alone
Dermatophytosis (eg, tinea capitis, tinea corporis, tinea cruris, tinea pedis)
Localized itching, circular lesions with raised scaly borders, areas of alopecia
Common sites are genital area and feet in adults; scalp and body in children
Sometimes, predisposing factors (eg, moisture, obesity)
KOH examination of lesion scrapings
Areas of skin thickening secondary to repetitive scratching
Lesions are discrete, erythematous, scaly plaques, well-circumscribed, rough, lichenified skin
Clinical examination alone
Common sites are scalp, axillae, waist, and pubic area
Areas of excoriation, possible punctate lesions from fresh bites, possible bilateral blepharitis
Visualization of eggs (nits), and sometimes lice
Plaques with silvery scale typically on extensor surfaces of elbow, knees, scalp, and trunk
Itching not necessarily limited to plaques
Possibly small-joint arthritis manifesting as stiffness and pain
Clinical examination alone
Small erythematous or dark papules at one end of a fine, wavy, slightly scaly line up to 1 cm long (burrow); possibly on web spaces, belt line, flexor surfaces, and areolas of women and genitals of men
Family or close community members with similar symptoms
Intense nocturnal itching
Clinical examination
Microscopic examination of skin scrapings from burrows
Evanescent, circumscribed, raised, erythematous lesions with central pallor
Can be acute (< 6 weeks) or chronic (≥ 6 weeks)
Clinical examination alone
Xerosis (dry skin)
Most common in the winter
Itchy, dry, scaly skin, mostly on lower extremities
Exacerbated by dry heat
Clinical examination alone
Systemic disorders
Allergic reaction, internal (numerous ingested substances)
Generalized itching, rash with macules and papules or urticarial rash
May or may not have known allergy
Trial of avoidance
Sometimes skin-prick testing
Cancer (eg, Hodgkin lymphoma, polycythemia vera, mycosis fungoides)
Itching may precede any other symptoms
Burning quality to itching, primarily in lower extremities (Hodgkin lymphoma)
Itching after bathing (polycythemia vera)
Heterogeneous cutaneous lesions—plaques, patches, tumors, erythroderma (mycosis fungoides)
Complete blood count and bone marrow biopsy for polycythemia vera
Lymph node or bone marrow biopsy for Hodgkin lymphoma
Skin biopsy for mycosis fungoides
Cholestasis
Findings suggestive of liver or gallbladder damage or dysfunction (eg, jaundice, steatorrhea, fatigue, right upper quadrant pain)
Usually widespread itching without rash, developing sometimes in late pregnancy
Liver tests
Urinary frequency, thirst, weight loss, vision changes
Urine and blood glucose
HbA1C
Fatigue, headache, irritability, exercise intolerance, pica, hair thinning
Hemoglobin, hematocrit, red cell indices, serum ferritin, iron, and iron-binding capacity
Intermittent intense itching, numbness, tingling in limbs, optic neuritis, vision loss, spasticity or weakness, vertigo
MRI
Cerebrospinal fluid analysis
Sometimes evoked potentials
Psychiatric illness
Linear excoriations, presence of psychiatric condition (eg, clinical depression, delusions of parasitosis)
Clinical examination
Diagnosis of exclusion
Renal disease
End-stage renal disease
Generalized itching, may be worse during dialysis, may be prominent on the back
Thyroid disorders*
Weight loss, heart palpitations, sweating, irritability (hyperthyroidism)
Weight gain, depression, dry skin and hair (hypothyroidism)
TSH, T4
Medications
Eg, opioids, penicillin, ACE inhibitors, statins, antimalarials, epidermal growth factor inhibitors, interleukin 2, vemurafenib, ipilimumab, other anti-neoplastic agents
History of use
Clinical examination alone
* Itching as the patient’s presenting complaint is unusual.
HbA1C = glycosylated hemoglobin; KOH = potassium hydroxide; T4 = thyroxine; TSH = thyroid-stimulating hormone.
Evaluation of Itching
History of present illness should determine onset of itching, initial location, course, duration, patterns of itching (eg, nocturnal or diurnal, intermittent or persistent, seasonal variation), and whether any rash is present. A careful medication history should be obtained including both prescription and over-the-counter medications with particular attention paid to recently started medications. The patient's use of moisturizers and other topicals (eg, hydrocortisone, diphenhydramine) should be reviewed. History should include any factors that make the itching better or worse.
Review of systems should seek symptoms of causative disorders, including
Irritability, sweating, weight loss, and palpitations (hyperthyroidism)
Depression, dry skin, and weight gain (hypothyroidism)
Headache, pica, hair thinning, and exercise intolerance (iron deficiency anemia)
Constitutional symptoms of weight loss, fatigue, and night sweats (cancer)
Intermittent weakness, numbness, tingling, and visual disturbances or loss (multiple sclerosis)
Steatorrhea, jaundice, and right upper quadrant pain (cholestasis)
Urinary frequency, excessive thirst, and weight loss (diabetes)
Past medical history should identify known causative disorders (eg, renal disease, cholestatic disorder, cancer being treated with chemotherapy) and the patient’s emotional state. Social history should focus on family members with similar itching and skin symptoms (eg, scabies, pediculosis); relationship of itching to occupation or exposures to plants, animals, or chemicals; and history of recent travel.
Physical examination begins with a review of clinical appearance for signs of jaundice, weight loss or gain, and fatigue. Close examination of the skin should be done, taking note of presence, morphology, extent, and distribution of lesions. Cutaneous examination also should make note of signs of secondary infection (eg, erythema, swelling, warmth, yellow or honey-colored crusting).
The examination should make note of significant adenopathy suggestive of cancer. Abdominal examination should focus on organomegaly, masses, and tenderness (cholestatic disorder or cancer). Neurologic examination should focus on weakness, spasticity, or numbness (multiple sclerosis).
The following findings are of particular concern:
Constitutional symptoms of weight loss, fatigue, and night sweats
Extremity weakness, numbness, or tingling
Abdominal pain and jaundice
Urinary frequency, excessive thirst, and weight loss
Generalized itching that begins shortly after use of a medication or exposure to a substance (eg, IV contrast) is likely caused by that agent. Localized itching (often with rash) that occurs in the area of contact with a substance is likely caused by that substance. However, many systemic allergies can be difficult to identify because patients typically have consumed multiple different foods and have been in contact with many substances before developing itching. Similarly, identifying a drug cause in a patient taking several medications may be difficult. Sometimes the patient has been taking the offending medication for months or even years before developing a reaction.
If an etiology is not immediately obvious, the appearance and location of skin lesions can suggest a diagnosis (see table Some Causes of Itching).
In the minority of patients in whom no skin lesions are evident, a systemic disorder should be considered. Some disorders that cause itching are readily apparent on evaluation (eg, chronic kidney disease, cholestatic jaundice). Other systemic disorders that cause itching are suggested by findings (see table Some Causes of Itching). Rarely, itching is the first manifestation of significant systemic disorders (eg, polycythemia vera, certain cancers, hyperthyroidism).
Many dermatologic disorders are diagnosed clinically. However, when itching is accompanied by discrete skin lesions of uncertain etiology, biopsy can be appropriate.
When an allergic reaction is suspected but the substance is unknown, skin testing (either prick or patch testing depending on suspected etiology) is often done.
When a systemic disorder is suspected, testing is directed by the suspected cause and usually involves complete blood count; liver, renal, and thyroid function measurements; and appropriate evaluation for underlying cancer.
Treatment of Itching
Any underlying disorder is treated. Supportive treatment involves the following (see also table Some Therapeutic Approaches to Itching):
Local skin care
Topical treatment
Systemic treatment
Itching due to any cause benefits from use of cool or lukewarm (instead of hot) water when bathing, mild or moisturizing soap, limited bathing duration and frequency, frequent lubrication, humidification of dry air, and avoidance of irritating clothing. Avoidance of contact irritants (eg, wool clothing) also may be helpful.
Topical medications may help localized itching. Options include lotions or creams that contain camphor and/or menthol, pramoxine, capsaicin, or corticosteroids. Corticosteroids are effective in relieving itch caused by inflammation but should be avoided for conditions that have no evidence of inflammation.
Topical benzocaine, diphenhydramine, and doxepin should be avoided because they may sensitize the skin.
Systemic medications are indicated for generalized itching or local itching resistant to topical agents. Antihistamines, most notably hydroxyzine, are effective, especially for nocturnal itch, and are most commonly used. Sedating antihistamines must be used cautiously in older adults during the day because they can lead to falls; newer nonsedating antihistamines such as loratadine, fexofenadine, and cetirizine can be useful for daytime itch. Other medications include doxepin (typically taken at night due to high level of sedation), cholestyramine (for renal failure, cholestasis, and polycythemia vera), opioid antagonists such as naltrexone (for biliary pruritus), and possibly gabapentin (for uremic pruritus).
Physical agents that may be effective for itching include ultraviolet phototherapy.
Medication/Agent
Comments
Topical therapy
Capsaicin cream
May require ≥ 2 weeks for effect
Vegetable oil can help with removal
Initial burning sensation dissipates with time
Corticosteroid creams or ointments
Avoid face, moist skinfolds
Should not be used for prolonged periods of time (> 2 weeks)
Menthol-containing and/or camphor-containing creams
These preparations have strong odors
Pramoxine cream
Can cause dryness or irritation at application site
Tacrolimus ointment or pimecrolimus cream
Should not be used for long periods of time or on children < 2 years
Ultraviolet B therapy
Sunburn-like adverse effects can occur
Long-term risk of skin cancer, including melanoma
Systemic therapy
Cetirizine*
Rarely can have a sedating effect in older patients
Cholestyramine (cholestatic pruritus)
Adherence can be poor
Constipating, unpalatable
Can interfere with absorption of other drugs
Cyproheptadine†
Sedating, also helpful when given before bedtime
Diphenhydramine†
Sedating, also helpful when given before bedtime
Doxepin
Helpful in severe and chronic itching
Very sedating so taken at bedtime; reduce dose for older adults
Fexofenadine*
Headache can be an adverse effect
Gabapentin (uremic pruritus)
Given after hemodialysis
Sedation can be a problem
Low doses to start and titrated up to clinical effect
Hydroxyzine†
Sedating, also helpful when given before bedtime
Loratadine*
Rarely can have a sedating effect in older adults
Naltrexone (cholestatic pruritus)
Can lead to withdrawal symptoms in patients with tolerance to opioids
* Nonsedating antihistamine.
† Sedating antihistamine.
Geriatrics Essentials: Itching
Age-related changes in the immune system and in nerve fibers may contribute to the high prevalence of itch in older adults.
Xerotic eczema is very common among older adults. It is especially likely if itching is primarily on the lower extremities.
Severe, diffuse itching in older adults should raise concern for cancer, especially if another etiology is not immediately apparent.
When treating older adults, sedation can be a significant problem with antihistamines, so dose reduction may be appropriate. Use of nonsedating antihistamines during the day and sedating antihistamines at night, liberal use of topical ointments and corticosteroids (when appropriate), and consideration of ultraviolet phototherapy can help avoid the complications of sedation.
Itching is usually a symptom of a skin disorder or systemic allergic reaction but can result from a systemic disorder.
If skin lesions are not evident, systemic causes should be investigated.
Skin care (eg, limiting bathing, avoiding irritants, moisturizing regularly, humidifying environment) should be observed.
Symptoms can be relieved by topical or systemic medications.