Generalized itching that begins shortly after use of a medication or exposure to a substance (eg, IV contrast) is likely caused by that agent. Localized itching (often with rash) that occurs in the area of contact with a substance is likely caused by that substance. However, many systemic allergies can be difficult to identify because patients typically have consumed multiple different foods and have been in contact with many substances before developing itching. Similarly, identifying a drug cause in a patient taking several medications may be difficult. Sometimes the patient has been taking the offending medication for months or even years before developing a reaction.

If an etiology is not immediately obvious, the appearance and location of skin lesions can suggest a diagnosis (see table Some Causes of Itching).

In the minority of patients in whom no skin lesions are evident, a systemic disorder should be considered. Some disorders that cause itching are readily apparent on evaluation (eg, chronic kidney disease, cholestatic jaundice). Other systemic disorders that cause itching are suggested by findings (see table Some Causes of Itching). Rarely, itching is the first manifestation of significant systemic disorders (eg, polycythemia vera, certain cancers, hyperthyroidism).