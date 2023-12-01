справжня поліцитемія

Complete blood count (CBC)

Testing for JAK2 mutations, CALR mutations, or LNK mutations (done sequentially)

Sometimes RBC mass determination, if available

Polycythemia vera is often first suspected because of an abnormal CBC (eg, hemoglobin > 16.5 g/dL [> 165 g/L] in men or >16.0 g/dL [> 160 g/L] in women). However, hemoglobin and hematocrit levels may be misleading. The hematocrit may be normal because of plasma volume expansion, and the hemoglobin may be normal if there is concurrent iron deficiency. Thus, an elevated red cell count is the most useful measure of erythrocytosis (see figure Algorithm for the Diagnosis of Erythrocytosis).

Алгоритм діагностики еритроцитозу

Along with erythrocytosis, the neutrophil and platelet counts are usually, but not invariably, increased. Polycythemia vera can present with thrombocytosis alone due to masked erythrocytosis or because thrombocytosis occurs before erythrocytosis.

In patients with only an elevated hematocrit, polycythemia vera may be present, but secondary erythrocytosis, a much more common cause of elevated hematocrit, must be considered first. Polycythemia vera should always be considered in patients with a normal hematocrit but microcytic erythrocytosis and evidence of iron deficiency; this combination of findings is a hallmark of polycythemia vera.

Polycythemia vera may also be suspected based on clinical findings, including thrombosis in an unusual site, such as Budd-Chiari syndrome in women or portal vein thrombosis in men.

The challenge in diagnosing polycythemia vera is that several other myeloproliferative neoplasms can have the same genetic mutations and bone marrow findings. Although the hallmark of polycythemia vera is erythrocytosis, some patients present with isolated leukocytosis or isolated thrombocytosis and do not initially manifest an elevated hematocrit level. Myeloproliferative neoplasms can evolve over time and even primary myelofibrosis can transform into polycythemia vera.

Patients suspected of having polycythemia vera typically should have testing for JAK2V617F(exon 14) and JAK2 exon12 mutations. If these results are negative, testing for CALR and LNK mutations is done. The presence of a known causative mutation in a patient with isolated erythrocytosis is strongly suggestive of polycythemia vera. If erythrocytosis is not clearly present, direct measurement of red cell mass and plasma volume is done (eg, with chromium-labeled RBCs and 131-labeled albumin although this test is usually available only at specialized centers) to help differentiate between true and relative polycythemia and between polycythemia vera and other myeloproliferative disorders (which do not have an increased red cell mass). If erythrocytosis is present but secondary causes have not been excluded, serum erythropoietin level should be measured. Patients with polycythemia vera typically have low or low-normal serum erythropoietin levels; elevated levels suggest secondary erythrocytosis.

Bone marrow aspirate and biopsy is not diagnostic of polycythemia vera. When done, bone marrow aspirate and biopsy typically shows panmyelosis, large and clumped megakaryocytes, and sometimes an increase in reticulin fibers. However, no bone marrow findings absolutely differentiate polycythemia vera from other disorders of excessive erythrocytosis (eg, congenital familial polycythemia) or from other myeloproliferative neoplasms, of which polycythemia vera is the most common.

Acquired von Willebrand disease (as a cause of bleeding) may be diagnosed by showing decreased plasma von Willebrand factor antigen using the ristocetin cofactor test.

Nonspecific laboratory abnormalities that may occur in polycythemia vera include elevated vitamin B12 and B12-binding capacity, hyperuricemia and hyperuricosuria (present in ≥ 30% of patients), and decreased expression of MPL (the receptor for thrombopoietin) in megakaryocytes and platelets. These tests are not needed for diagnosis.