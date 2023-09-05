Стригучий лишай пахвинної ділянки (свербіж спортсмена)

Tinea cruris is a dermatophyte infection of the groin. Diagnosis is by clinical appearance and by potassium hydroxide wet mount. Treatment is with topical antifungals.

Tinea cruris is a dermatophytosis that is commonly caused by Trichophyton rubrum or T. mentagrophytes.

The primary risk factors are associated with a moist environment (ie, warm weather, wet and restrictive clothing, obesity causing constant apposition of skinfolds). Men are affected more than women because of apposition of the scrotum and thigh.

Typically, a pruritic, ringed lesion extends from the crural fold over the adjacent upper inner thigh. Infection may be bilateral. Lesions may be complicated by maceration, miliaria, secondary bacterial or candidal infection, and reactions to treatment. In addition, scratch dermatitis and lichenification can occur.

Recurrence is common because fungi may repeatedly infect susceptible people or people with onychomycosis or tinea pedis, which can serve as a dermatophyte reservoir. Flare-ups occur more often during summer.

Стригучий лишай пахвинної ділянки Сховати деталі This photo shows a ringed lesion extending between the scrotum and upper inner thigh, resulting from a dermatophyte infection. Image courtesy of www.doctorfungus.org © 2005.

Diagnosis of Tinea Cruris Clinical evaluation

Potassium hydroxide wet mount Scrotal involvement is usually absent or slight; by contrast, the scrotum is often inflamed in candidal intertrigo or lichen simplex chronicus. If the appearance is not diagnostic, a potassium hydroxide wet mount is helpful. Differential diagnosis of tinea cruris includes Contact dermatitis

Psoriasis

Erythrasma

Candidiasis

Intertrigo

Lichen simplex chronicus

Treatment of Tinea Cruris Topical antifungal cream, lotion, or gel (See table Options for Treatment of Superficial Fungal Infections.) Antifungal choices include terbinafine, clotrimazole, ketoconazole, econazole, ciclopirox, and naftifine. Itraconazole 200 mg orally once a day or terbinafine 250 mg orally once a day for 3 to 6 weeks may be needed in patients who have refractory, inflammatory, or widespread infection.