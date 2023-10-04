Зображення вошей зблизька

Head lice are most common among girls aged 5 to 11 but can affect almost anyone; infestations are less common in Black people (1). Head lice are easily transmitted from person to person with close contact (as occurs within households and classrooms) and may be ejected from hair by static electricity or wind; transmission by these routes (or by sharing of combs, brushes, and hats) is likely but unproved. There is no association between head lice and poor hygiene or low socioeconomic status.

Infestation typically involves the hair and scalp but may involve other hair-bearing areas. Active infestation usually involves ≤ 20 lice and causes severe pruritus. Examination is most often normal but may reveal scalp excoriations and posterior cervical adenopathy.

Diagnosis of head lice depends on demonstration of living lice. Lice are detected by a thorough combing-through of wet hair from the scalp with a fine-tooth comb (teeth of comb about 0.2 mm apart); lice are usually found at the back of the head or behind the ears. Nits are more commonly seen and are ovoid, grayish white eggs fixed to the base of hair shafts. Each adult female louse lays 3 to 5 eggs/day, so nits typically vastly outnumber lice and are not a measure of severity of infestation.

Lice (Head, Nits) Сховати деталі Lice nits are ovoid, grayish white eggs fixed to the hair shafts (top); they have a distinctive appearance on low-power microscopy (bottom). Top image courtesy of Thomas Habif, MD. Bottom image courtesy of Dennis D. Juranek, MD, via the Public Health Image Library of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Initial treatment of head lice with topical pediculicides is outlined in the table Initial Treatment Options for Lice. Medication resistance is common, and the initial choice should be based on local resistance patterns and adverse effects. Topical therapies include malathion, permethrin or other pyrethroids, spinosad, and ivermectin (2). Lindane shampoo is no longer recommended because of the widespread resistance and risk of neurotoxicity (3). Oral ivermectin is typically reserved for refractory infestations (4).

After applying a topical pediculicide, nits are removed by using a fine-tooth comb on wet hair (wet combing). Termination or removal of live (viable) nits is important in preventing reinfestation; live nits fluoresce on illumination with a Wood lamp. Most pediculicides also kill nits. Dead nits remain after successful treatment and do not signify active infection; they do not have to be removed. Nits grow away from the scalp with time; the absence of nits less than one fourth of an inch from the scalp rules out current active infection. Hot air has been shown to kill > 88% of nits but has been variably effective in killing hatched lice. Thirty minutes of hot air, slightly cooler than a blow dryer, may be an effective adjunctive measure to treat head lice.

Controversy surrounds the need to clean the personal items of people with lice or nits and the need to exclude children with head lice or nits from school; there are no conclusive data supporting either approach. However, some experts recommend replacement of personal items or thorough cleaning, followed by drying at 54° C (130° F) for 30 minutes. Items that cannot be washed may be placed in airtight plastic bags for 2 weeks to kill the lice, which live only about 10 days.