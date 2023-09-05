Стригучий лишай голови (стригучий лишай шкіри голови)

Tinea capitis is a dermatophyte infection of the scalp. Diagnosis is by clinical appearance and by examination of plucked hairs or hairs and scale on potassium hydroxide wet mount. Treatment involves oral antifungals.

Tinea capitis is a dermatophytosis that mainly affects children, is contagious, and can be epidemic.

Trichophyton tonsurans is the most common cause in the United States, followed by Microsporum canis and M. audouinii; other Trichophyton species (eg, T. schoenleinii, T. violaceum) are common elsewhere.

Tinea capitis causes the gradual appearance of round patches of dry scale, alopecia, or both. T. tonsurans infection causes black dot ringworm, in which hair shafts break at the scalp surface; M. audouinii infection causes gray patch ringworm, in which hair shafts break above the surface, leaving short stubs. Tinea capitis less commonly manifests as diffuse scaling, like dandruff, or in a diffuse pustular pattern.

Ураження шкіри (лусочки) Сховати деталі Scales are heaped-up accumulations of horny epithelium. Scaling is a characteristic feature of many dermatophytoses, including tinea capitis, resulting in the large bald patches. In this image, scale is especially noticeable at the nape of the neck. Image provided by Thomas Habif, MD.

Стригучий лишай голови Зображення Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.

Керіон Dermatophyte infection occasionally leads to formation of a kerion, which is a large, boggy, inflammatory scalp mass caused by a severe inflammatory reaction to the dermatophyte. A kerion may have pustules and crusting and can be mistaken for an abscess. A kerion may result in scarring hair loss. Керіон на світлій шкірі Сховати деталі This photo shows a kerion, which is a large, boggy scalp mass caused by a severe inflammatory reaction to a scalp dermatophyte infection. Pustules and crusting are visible. Image courtesy of www.doctorfungus.org © 2005. Керіон на темній шкірі Зображення Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.

Diagnosis of Tinea Capitis Clinical appearance

Potassium hydroxide wet mount

Sometimes a Wood light examination and sometimes culture Tinea capitis is diagnosed by clinical appearance and by potassium hydroxide wet mount of plucked hairs or of hairs and scale obtained by scraping or brushing. Spore size and appearance inside (endothrix) or outside (ectothrix) the hair shaft distinguish organisms and can help guide treatment. Blue-green fluorescence during a Wood light examination is diagnostic for infection with M. canis and M. audouinii and can distinguish tinea from erythrasma. Fungal culture of plucked hairs can be done when necessary. In a child, a scalp lesion that appears similar to an abscess may be a kerion; if necessary, cultures can help make the distinction. Цінні поради та підводні камені Differential diagnosis of tinea capitis includes Seborrheic dermatitis

Psoriasis

Treatment of Tinea Capitis Oral antifungals

Selenium sulfide shampoo

Sometimes prednisone (See table Options for Treatment of Superficial Fungal Infections.) Terbinafine is a first-line treatment in children because of its shorter treatment duration. Alternatively, children may be treated with oral griseofulvin, which is sometimes preferred by insurers because of its lower cost. An imidazole or ciclopirox cream can be applied to the scalp to prevent spread, especially to other children, until tinea capitis is cured; selenium sulfide 2.5% shampoo should also be used at least twice a week. Children may attend school during treatment. Adults are treated with terbinafine, which is more effective for endothrix infections, or itraconazole. Treatment can also include selenium sulfide 2.5% shampoo. For severely inflamed lesions and for kerion, a short course of prednisone should be added (to lessen symptoms and perhaps reduce the chance of scarring), starting with 40 mg orally once a day (1 mg/kg for children) and tapering the dose over 2 weeks.