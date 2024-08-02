Алергія на продукти харчування

Allergen-specific serum IgE testing

Skin testing

Trial elimination diet (alone or after skin testing or allergen-specific serum IgE testing)

Severe food allergy is usually obvious in adults. When it is not or when it occurs in children (the most commonly affected age group), diagnosis may be difficult, and the disorder must be differentiated from other GI problems. Diagnosis of celiac disease is discussed elsewhere.

Testing (eg, allergen-specific serum IgE testing, skin testing) and elimination diets are most useful in diagnosing IgE-mediated reactions. Patients should keep a food diary, meticulously listing everything they consume and any adverse effects they have (particularly timing in relation to food consumption), to help guide decisions regarding elimination of suspect foods.

It is recommended to test only to foods that have resulted in a clinical response. Broad panel testing to multiple foods or food groups is highly discouraged due to the risk of unneeded removal of foods from the diet.

If a food reaction is suspected, one of the following is done:

In either case, a positive test does not confirm a clinically relevant allergy. Both tests can have false-positive or false-negative results. Skin testing is generally more sensitive than the allergen-specific serum IgE test but is more likely to have to false-positive results. The skin test provides a result within 15 to 20 minutes, much more quickly than the allergen-specific serum IgE test.

If either test is positive, the tested food is eliminated from the diet. If eliminating the food relieves symptoms, the patient is reexposed to the food (preferably in a double-blind test) to see whether symptoms recur (oral challenge testing). (See also the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) medical position statement: Guidelines for the diagnosis and management of food allergy in the United States.)

If skin testing is not available to confirm food allergy or results are inconclusive, the next options may include one or both of the following:

Eliminating foods the patient suspects of causing symptoms based on the patient's food diary, then evaluating symptom resolution

Prescribing a diet that consists of relatively nonallergenic foods and that eliminates common food allergens (see table Allowable Foods in Representative Elimination Diets)

For the latter diet, no foods or fluids may be consumed other than those specified. Pure products must always be used. Many commercially prepared products and meals contain an undesired food in large amounts (eg, commercial rye bread contains wheat flour) or in traces as flavoring or thickeners, and determining whether an undesired food is present may be difficult.

A discussion with the patient and observations from the patient's food diary can help with the choice of the initial elimination diet. If no improvement occurs after 1 week of the initial diet, another diet should be tried; however, T-cell–mediated reactions may take weeks to resolve. If symptoms are relieved and if patients have less severe symptoms, one new food is added and eaten in large amounts for > 24 hours or until symptoms recur. But if patients have particularly severe symptoms, small amounts of the food to be tested are eaten in the clinician’s presence, and the patient’s reactions observed.

Aggravation or recrudescence of symptoms after addition of a new food is the best evidence of allergy.