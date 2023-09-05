skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Стригучий лишай тулуба (стригучий лишай тіла)

ЗаDenise M. Aaron, MD, Dartmouth Geisel School of Medicine
Переглянуто/перевірено вер. 2023

Tinea corporis is a dermatophyte infection of the face, trunk, and extremities. Diagnosis is by clinical appearance and by examination of skin scrapings on potassium hydroxide wet mount. Treatment involves topical or oral antifungals.

Tinea corporis is a dermatophytosis that causes pink-to-red annular (O-shaped) patches and plaques with raised scaly borders that expand peripherally and tend to clear centrally. Postinflammatory hyperpigmentation can make the centers appear less clear on dark skin.

A rare variant form appears as nummular (circle- or round-shaped) scaling patches studded with small papules or pustules that have no central clearing.

Common causes are Trichophyton mentagrophytes, T. rubrum, and Microsporum canis.

Прояви стригучого лишаю тулуба
Вогнища ураження стригучого лишаю тулуба з центральною гіперпігментацією
Вогнища ураження стригучого лишаю тулуба з центральною гіперпігментацією

The border is raised and scaly and has visible tiny pustules.

© Springer Science+Business Media

Стригучий лишай тулуба з центральним просвітленням
Стригучий лишай тулуба з центральним просвітленням

Both lesions are due to tinea corporis. The lesion on the right shows typical peripheral scale and slight central lesion clearing.

... прочитати більше

© Springer Science+Business Media

Стригучий лишай тулуба з поширеним центральним просвітленням
Стригучий лишай тулуба з поширеним центральним просвітленням

© Springer Science+Business Media

Стригучий лишай тулуба на сідницях
Стригучий лишай тулуба на сідницях

This photo shows a well-demarcated, scaly, erythematous plaque characteristic of tinea corporis. Postinflammatory hyperpigmentation makes the center appear less clear than on light skin.

... прочитати більше

Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.

Diagnosis of Tinea Corporis

  • Clinical evaluation

  • Potassium hydroxide wet mount

Tinea corporis is diagnosed by clinical appearance and by potassium hydroxide wet mount of skin scrapings.

Differential diagnosis of tinea corporis includes

Treatment of Tinea Corporis

  • Topical or oral antifungals

(See table Options for Treatment of Superficial Fungal Infections.)

Treatment of mild-to-moderate lesions is an imidazole, ciclopirox, naftifine, or terbinafine in cream, lotion, or gel. The medication should be rubbed in 2 times a day continuing at least 7 to 10 days after lesions disappear, typically at about 2 to 3 weeks.

Extensive and resistant lesions occur in patients infected with T. rubrum and in people with debilitating systemic diseases. For such cases, the most effective therapy is oral itraconazole 200 mg once a day or terbinafine 250 mg once a day for 2 to 3 weeks.

Ключові моменти

  • Tinea corporis typically causes pink-to-red annular (O-shaped) patches and plaques with raised scaly borders that expand peripherally and tend to clear centrally.

  • Diagnose based on appearance and potassium hydroxide wet mount.

  • If mild-to-moderate, treat using an imidazole, ciclopirox, naftifine, or terbinafine cream, lotion, or gel applied 2 times a day for at least 7 to 10 days after lesions disappear.

Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.