Стригучий лишай тулуба (стригучий лишай тіла)

Tinea corporis is a dermatophyte infection of the face, trunk, and extremities. Diagnosis is by clinical appearance and by examination of skin scrapings on potassium hydroxide wet mount. Treatment involves topical or oral antifungals.

Tinea corporis is a dermatophytosis that causes pink-to-red annular (O-shaped) patches and plaques with raised scaly borders that expand peripherally and tend to clear centrally. Postinflammatory hyperpigmentation can make the centers appear less clear on dark skin.

A rare variant form appears as nummular (circle- or round-shaped) scaling patches studded with small papules or pustules that have no central clearing.

Common causes are Trichophyton mentagrophytes, T. rubrum, and Microsporum canis.

Прояви стригучого лишаю тулуба Вогнища ураження стригучого лишаю тулуба з центральною гіперпігментацією The border is raised and scaly and has visible tiny pustules. © Springer Science+Business Media Стригучий лишай тулуба з центральним просвітленням Both lesions are due to tinea corporis. The lesion on the right shows typical peripheral scale and slight central lesion clearing. ... прочитати більше © Springer Science+Business Media Стригучий лишай тулуба з поширеним центральним просвітленням © Springer Science+Business Media Стригучий лишай тулуба на сідницях This photo shows a well-demarcated, scaly, erythematous plaque characteristic of tinea corporis. Postinflammatory hyperpigmentation makes the center appear less clear than on light skin. ... прочитати більше Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.

Treatment of Tinea Corporis Topical or oral antifungals (See table Options for Treatment of Superficial Fungal Infections.) Treatment of mild-to-moderate lesions is an imidazole, ciclopirox, naftifine, or terbinafine in cream, lotion, or gel. The medication should be rubbed in 2 times a day continuing at least 7 to 10 days after lesions disappear, typically at about 2 to 3 weeks. Extensive and resistant lesions occur in patients infected with T. rubrum and in people with debilitating systemic diseases. For such cases, the most effective therapy is oral itraconazole 200 mg once a day or terbinafine 250 mg once a day for 2 to 3 weeks.