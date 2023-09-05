Стригучий лишай тулуба (стригучий лишай тіла)

Tinea corporis is a dermatophyte infection of the face, trunk, and extremities. Diagnosis is by clinical appearance and by examination of skin scrapings on potassium hydroxide wet mount. Treatment involves topical or oral antifungals.
Tinea corporis is a dermatophytosis that causes pink-to-red annular (O-shaped) patches and plaques with raised scaly borders that expand peripherally and tend to clear centrally. Postinflammatory hyperpigmentation can make the centers appear less clear on dark skin.
A rare variant form appears as nummular (circle- or round-shaped) scaling patches studded with small papules or pustules that have no central clearing.
Common causes are Trichophyton mentagrophytes, T. rubrum, and Microsporum canis.
The border is raised and scaly and has visible tiny pustules.
© Springer Science+Business Media
Both lesions are due to tinea corporis. The lesion on the right shows typical peripheral scale and slight central lesion clearing.
© Springer Science+Business Media
© Springer Science+Business Media
This photo shows a well-demarcated, scaly, erythematous plaque characteristic of tinea corporis. Postinflammatory hyperpigmentation makes the center appear less clear than on light skin.
Image courtesy of Karen McKoy, MD.
Diagnosis of Tinea Corporis
Clinical evaluation
Potassium hydroxide wet mount
Tinea corporis is diagnosed by clinical appearance and by potassium hydroxide wet mount of skin scrapings.
Differential diagnosis of tinea corporis includes
Treatment of Tinea Corporis
Topical or oral antifungals
(See table Options for Treatment of Superficial Fungal Infections.)
Treatment of mild-to-moderate lesions is an imidazole, ciclopirox, naftifine, or terbinafine in cream, lotion, or gel. The medication should be rubbed in 2 times a day continuing at least 7 to 10 days after lesions disappear, typically at about 2 to 3 weeks.
Extensive and resistant lesions occur in patients infected with T. rubrum and in people with debilitating systemic diseases. For such cases, the most effective therapy is oral itraconazole 200 mg once a day or terbinafine 250 mg once a day for 2 to 3 weeks.
Ключові моменти
Tinea corporis typically causes pink-to-red annular (O-shaped) patches and plaques with raised scaly borders that expand peripherally and tend to clear centrally.
Diagnose based on appearance and potassium hydroxide wet mount.
If mild-to-moderate, treat using an imidazole, ciclopirox, naftifine, or terbinafine cream, lotion, or gel applied 2 times a day for at least 7 to 10 days after lesions disappear.