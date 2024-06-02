Оцінювання перед операцією

Patients who are scheduled for a surgical procedure, whether in an outpatient or inpatient setting, are often evaluated by the anesthesiology team to prepare for anesthesia care and may be referred by the surgical team to an internist for medical evaluation prior to surgery. The goal of preoperative medical evaluation is to minimize risk of perioperative complications by identifying medical abnormalities and evaluating the risks posed by known comorbidities. This assessment is used to determine whether additional preoperative preparation and perioperative monitoring and management are needed. In some cases, elective procedures should be delayed so that certain underlying disorders (eg, hypertension, diabetes, hematologic abnormalities) can be optimally controlled. In other cases, if patients are deemed high risk for major surgery, the plan for the surgical approach and anesthesia care may be adjusted preoperatively to reduce risk (eg, using a less invasive intervention).

A thorough preoperative medical evaluation is typically done by a general internist or specialists in areas relevant to a patient's comorbidities (eg, cardiologists, pulmonologists). Such consultants may help manage preexisting disease (eg, diabetes) and help prevent and treat perioperative and postoperative complications (eg, cardiac, pulmonary, infectious). Psychiatric consultation is occasionally needed to assess capacity or help manage underlying psychiatric problems that can interfere with surgery or recovery.

Older adults may benefit from involvement of an interdisciplinary geriatric team, which may include geriatricians, social workers, psychotherapists, physical medicine and rehabilitation specialists, and other health care professionals (1).

For procedures that are not elective, the acuity and type of proposed operation should be considered as well as the patient's risk with surgery. In addition, if an emergency procedure is required (eg, for intra-abdominal hemorrhage, perforated viscus, necrotizing fasciitis), there is usually not time for a full preoperative evaluation. However, the patient's history should be reviewed as expeditiously as possible, particularly for allergies and to help identify factors that increase risk of emergency surgery (eg, anticoagulant therapy or a bleeding disorder or prior adverse anesthetic reactions).

Історія A relevant preoperative history includes all of the following: Current symptoms suggesting an active cardiopulmonary disorder (eg, cough, chest pain, dyspnea during exertion, ankle swelling) or infection (eg, fever, dysuria)

Risk factors for excessive bleeding (eg, anticoagulant therapy, known bleeding disorder, or history of bleeding excessively with dental procedures, elective surgeries, or childbirth)

Risk factors for thromboembolism

Risk factors for infection

Risk factors for cardiac disease

Known disorders that increase risk of complications, particularly hypertension, heart disease, cerebrovascular disease, kidney disease, liver disease, diabetes, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Previous surgery, anesthesia, or both, and any associated complications

Allergies to anesthetic agents or other medications or to materials used during surgical care (eg, latex, adhesives)

Tobacco, alcohol, or illicit drug use

Current prescription and nonprescription medication and supplement use

History of obstructive sleep apnea or excessive snoring If an indwelling bladder catheter may be needed, patients should be asked about prior urinary retention and prostate surgery.

Фізикальне обстеження Physical examination should address areas involved in the planned surgical procedure and also the cardiopulmonary system, as well as evaluation for any signs of ongoing infection (eg, upper respiratory tract, skin). If spinal anesthesia is likely to be used, patients should be evaluated for scoliosis and other anatomic abnormalities that may complicate lumbar puncture. Any cognitive dysfunction, especially in older adults who will be given a general anesthetic, should be noted. Preexisting dysfunction may become more apparent postoperatively and, if undetected beforehand, may be misinterpreted as a surgical complication.

Дослідження Healthy patients undergoing elective surgery have a low prevalence of undiagnosed disease that would influence perioperative management. Thus, routine preoperative testing should not be done in those without clinical symptoms or significant underlying disease. Such testing is not cost effective and results in false-positive test results, unintended patient anxiety, and delays in surgery. Preoperative testing should therefore be individualized and based on the patient's medical history, current comorbidities and medications, risk factors, and symptoms that require further evaluation. For women of reproductive age, a preoperative pregnancy test (beta-human chorionic gonadotropin) is typically done (2, 3, 4, 5). In symptomatic patients, those with known underlying disease, or those undergoing procedures with a higher risk of significant bleeding or other complications, laboratory evaluation may include the following tests: Complete blood count (CBC) is usually done. CBC is particularly relevant in patients > 65 years old or in younger patients with significant anticipated blood loss.

Urinalysis (glucose, protein, and cells) is usually done.

Serum electrolytes and creatinine and plasma glucose are measured unless patients are extremely healthy and < 50 years old, the procedure is considered very low risk, and use of nephrotoxic drugs is not expected.

Liver tests are often measured if abnormalities are suspected based on the patient’s history or examination.

Coagulation studies and bleeding time are needed only if patients have a personal or family history of bleeding diathesis.

ECG is done for patients at risk of coronary artery disease (CAD), including all men > 45 and women > 50 years old, and for patients with severe obesity (body mass index ≥ 40 kg/m 2 ) with at least one risk factor for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (eg, diabetes, smoking, hypertension, or hyperlipidemia) or poor exercise tolerance (6).

Chest x-ray is done only in patients with symptoms of or risk factors for underlying cardiopulmonary disease.

Pulmonary function testing may be done if patients have a known chronic pulmonary disorder or symptoms or signs of pulmonary disease. Patients with symptomatic CAD need additional tests (eg, stress testing, coronary angiography) before surgery.

Фактори ризику, пов’язані з процедурою Procedural risk is highest with the following: Heart or lung surgery

Hepatic resection

Intra-abdominal operations that are estimated to require a prolonged operative time or that have a risk of large-volume hemorrhage (eg, Whipple procedure, aortic surgery, retroperitoneal surgery)

Open prostatectomy

Major orthopedic procedures (eg, hip replacement) Patients undergoing elective surgery, particularly for procedures with a significant risk of hemorrhage, and for patients with reasons to avoid allogeneic transfusion (eg, alloantibodies to red blood cell antigens or religious reasons for refusing blood from other people) may consider banking blood for potential autologous transfusion. The perioperative risk of anemia and possible delay in surgery if time is needed for blood cell counts to normalize should be considered. Autologous donation used to be a more common practice, but its use has decreased with the increasing safety of blood transfusions. Emergency surgery has a higher risk of morbidity and mortality than the same procedure done electively.