Загальні відомості про геріатричну допомогу

Geriatric interdisciplinary teams consist of health care professionals from different disciplines who provide coordinated, integrated care with collectively set goals and shared resources and responsibilities. Among other models, the Geriatric Interprofessional Team Transformation for Primary Care model was developed to deliver optimal care to older adults in primary care and has been shown to improve outcomes for older adult patients through systematic team training in primary care practices (10).

Not all older patients need a formal geriatric interdisciplinary team. However, if patients have complex medical, psychologic, and social needs, such teams are more effective in assessing patient needs and creating an effective care plan than are clinicians working alone. If interdisciplinary care is not available, an alternative is management by a geriatrician or geriatric nurse practitioner or a primary care physician or nurse practitioner or physician assistant with experience and interest in geriatric medicine.

Interdisciplinary teams aim to ensure that

Patients move safely and easily from one care setting to another and from one clinician to another

The most qualified clinician provides care for each problem

Care is not duplicated

Care is comprehensive

To create, monitor, or revise the care plan, interdisciplinary teams must communicate openly, freely, and regularly. Core team members must collaborate, with trust and respect for the contributions of others, and coordinate the care plan (eg, by delegating, sharing accountability, jointly implementing it). Team members may work together at the same site, making communication informal and expeditious. However, with the increased use of technology (ie, cell phones, computers, internet, telehealth), it is not unusual for team members to work at different sites and use various technologies to enhance communication.

A team typically includes physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, social workers, psychologists, and sometimes a dentist, dietitian, physical and occupational therapists, an ethicist, or a palliative care or hospice physician. Team members should have knowledge of geriatric medicine, familiarity with the patient, dedication to the team process, and good communication skills.

To function effectively, teams need a formal structure. Teams should develop a shared vision of care, identify patient-centered objectives and set deadlines for reaching their goals, have regular meetings (to discuss team structure, process, and communication), and continuously monitor their progress (using quality improvement measures).

In general, team leadership should rotate, depending on the needs of the patient; the key provider of care reports on the patient’s progress. For example, if the main concern is the patient’s medical condition, a physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant leads the meeting and introduces the team to the patient and family members. The physician, nurse practitioner, and physician assistant often work together and determine what medical conditions a patient has, inform the team (including differential diagnoses), and explain how these conditions affect care. If the patient and family members need help in coordinating care, the social worker might be most knowledgeable and therefore assume team leadership. Similarly, if there are medication issues, the pharmacist might be the best person to lead the team. Alternatively, if the main concern is related to nursing care, such as wound care, then the nurse should take the lead.

The team’s input is incorporated into medical orders. The physician or one of the provider team members must write medical orders agreed on through the team process and discusses team decisions with the patient, family members, and caregivers.

If a formally structured interdisciplinary team is not available or practical, a virtual team can be used. Such teams are usually led by the primary care physician but can be organized and managed by an advanced practice nurse or physician assistant, a care coordinator, or a case manager. The virtual team uses information technologies (eg, handheld devices, email, video conferencing, teleconferencing) to communicate and collaborate with team members in the community or within a health care system.