Ішемічний інсульт

Guidelines for early management of stroke are available from the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association. Patients with acute ischemic strokes are usually hospitalized.

Supportive measures such as the following may be needed during initial evaluation and stabilization.

Airway support and ventilatory assistance if decreased consciousness or bulbar dysfunction compromises the airway

Supplemental oxygen only if needed to maintain oxygen saturation > 94%

Correction of hyperthermia (temperature > 38° C) by using an antipyretic medication and identifying and treating the cause of hyperthermia

Treatment of hypoglycemia (blood glucose < 60 mg/dL)

Treatment of hyperglycemia to lower blood glucose to 140 to 180 mg/dL while closely monitoring for hypoglycemia

Perfusion of an ischemic brain area may require a high blood pressure (BP) because autoregulation is lost; thus, BP should not be decreased except in the following cases:

There are signs of other end-organ damage (eg, aortic dissection, acute myocardial infarction, pulmonary edema, hypertensive encephalopathy, retinal hemorrhages, acute renal failure).

Use of recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) and/or mechanical thrombectomy is likely.

If BP is ≥ 220 mm Hg systolic or ≥ 120 mm Hg diastolic on 2 successive readings 15 minutes apart, lowering BP by 15% in the 24 hours after stroke onset is reasonable.

For patients who are eligible for acute reperfusion therapy, BP is treated to decrease it to < 180/105 mm Hg before starting IV thrombolysis with one of the following:

Labetalol 10 to 20 mg IV bolus over 1 to 2 minutes (may repeat 1 time)

Nicardipine 5 mg/hour IV infusion initially (dose is increased by 2.5 mg/hour every 5 to 15 minutes to a maximum of 15 mg/hour)

Clevidipine 1 to 2 mg/hour IV infusion (titrate by doubling the dose every 2 to 5 minutes until desired BP is reached to a maximum of 21 mg/hour)

Patients with presumed thrombi or emboli may be treated with one or a combination of the following:

tPA, thrombolysis-in-situ, and/or mechanical thrombectomy

Antiplatelet medications

Anticoagulants

Most patients are not candidates for thrombolytic therapy; they should be given an antiplatelet medication (usually aspirin 325 mg orally) when they are admitted to the hospital. Contraindications to antiplatelet medications include aspirin-induced or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID)-induced asthma or urticaria, other hypersensitivity to aspirin or to tartrazine, acute gastrointestinal bleeding, glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase (G6PD) deficiency, and use of warfarin.

Recombinant tPA (alteplase) can be used for patients with acute ischemic stroke up to 3 hours after symptom onset if they have no contraindications to tPA (see table Exclusion Criteria for Use of Tissue Plasminogen Activator in Stroke). Some experts recommend using tPA up to 4.5 hours after symptom onset (see Expansion of the Time Window for Treatment of Acute Ischemic Stroke With Intravenous Tissue Plasminogen Activator); however, between 3 hours and 4.5 hours after symptom onset, additional exclusion criteria apply (see table Exclusion Criteria for Use of Tissue Plasminogen Activator in Stroke). Thus, tPA must be given within 4.5 hours of symptom onset—a difficult requirement. Because the precise time of symptom onset may not be known, clinicians must start timing from the moment the patient was last observed to be well.

Although tPA can cause fatal or other symptomatic brain hemorrhage, patients treated with tPA strictly according to protocols still have a higher likelihood of functional neurologic recovery. Only clinicians experienced in stroke management should use tPA to treat patients with acute stroke; inexperienced physicians are more likely to violate protocols, resulting in more brain hemorrhages and deaths. When tPA is given incorrectly (eg, when given despite the presence of exclusion criteria), risk of hemorrhage due to tPA is high mainly for patients who have had stroke; risk of brain hemorrhage is very low (about 0.5%; 95% confidence interval of 0 to 2.0% [1]) for patients who have had a stroke mimic (eg, hemiplegic migraine, certain CNS infections, postictal paralysis, functional neurologic disorders). If experienced clinicians are not available on site, consultation with an expert at a stroke center (including video evaluation of the patient [telemedicine]), if possible, may enable these clinicians to use tPA. Because most poor outcomes result from failure to strictly adhere to the protocol, a checklist of inclusion and exclusion criteria should be used.

Before treatment with tPA, the following are required:

Brain hemorrhage must be excluded by CT

Systolic BP must be < 185 mm Hg

Diastolic BP must be < 105 mm Hg

Blood glucose must be > 50 mg/dL

Antihypertensives (IV nicardipine, IV labetalol, IV clevidipine) may be given as above. BP should be kept < 180/105 mm Hg for at least 24 hours after treatment with tPA.

Dose of tPA is 0.9 mg/kg IV (maximum dose 90 mg); 10% is given by rapid IV injection over 1 minute, and the remainder by constant infusion over 60 minutes. Vital signs are closely monitored for 24 hours after treatment. Any bleeding complications are aggressively managed. Anticoagulants and antiplatelet medications are not used within 24 hours of treatment with tPA.

Recent evidence supports tenecteplase as a reasonable alternative to alteplase (2). Tenecteplase differs from alteplase by three amino acids in its glycoprotein structure. Although there is no significant difference in outcomes or adverse events, rates of reperfusion are higher in patients treated with tenecteplase. Compared with alteplase, tenecteplase has greater fibrin binding, increased conversion of plasminogen to plasmin, greater resistance to plasminogen activator inhibitor, and easier administration as a single bolus.

Таблиця Критерії виключення з дослідження застосування активатора плазміногену тканин при інсульті Таблиця

Retrospective analyses have led to narrowing the list of absolute contraindications to using alteplase in the therapeutic window after onset of stroke symptoms (3). Nevertheless, if patients have any of the following conditions, the risk of bleeding with alteplase (tPA) is increased and should be weighed against the anticipated benefits [4]):

Recent major surgery or procedure (eg, coronary artery bypass graft, obstetrical delivery, organ biopsy, previous puncture of noncompressible vessels)

Cerebrovascular disease

Recent intracranial hemorrhage

Recent gastrointestinal or genitourinary bleeding

Recent trauma

Hypertension (systolic BP > 175 mm Hg or diastolic BP > 110 mm Hg

Acute pericarditis

Subacute bacterial endocarditis

Hemostatic defects including those due to severe hepatic or renal disease

Significant hepatic dysfunction

Pregnancy

Hemorrhagic diabetic retinopathy or other hemorrhagic ophthalmic conditions

Septic thrombophlebitis or occluded arteriovenous cannula at an infected site

Advanced age (> 77 years)

Current use of anticoagulants (eg, warfarin)

Thrombolysis-in-situ (angiographically directed intra-arterial thrombolysis) of a thrombus or embolus is almost obsolete except when a clot is too distal to be accessed by catheters (eg, distal A2 [anterior cerebral artery distal to the anterior communicating artery]).

Mechanical thrombectomy (angiographically directed intra-arterial removal of a thrombus or embolus by a stent retriever device) is standard of care in large stroke centers for patients with recent large-vessel occlusion in the anterior circulation.

Mechanical thrombectomy had previously been restricted to use within 6 hours of symptom onset in patients with internal carotid artery or middle cerebral artery occlusion. However, at comprehensive stroke centers, clinical and/or imaging findings that suggest a substantial amount of tissue at risk of infarction (penumbra) may justify later treatment. For example, the volume of infarcted tissue and at-risk underperfused tissue (ischemic penumbra) can be identified using perfusion CT or perfusion MRI. A sizeable mismatch between the infarct and at-risk volume identified by diffusion-weighted or perfusion-weighted imaging suggests that substantial penumbra is still potentially salvageable. In the DEFUSE 3 trial, benefit was evident up to 16 hours after symptom onset in patients with a small infarct and a larger penumbra; both findings are based on imaging criteria (5). In the DAWN trial, benefit was evident up to 24 hours after symptom onset in patients with a large mismatch between infarct volume based on imaging and severity of the clinical deficit based on clinical criteria (6); this finding suggests that salvageable penumbra is present.

Recently, evidence for the efficacy of mechanical thrombectomy in patients with posterior circulation strokes has been growing (7).

In the past, clinical trials restricted mechanical thrombectomy to patients with an NIHSS score > 6; however, recent evidence supports the usefulness of mechanical thrombectomy in patients with an NIHSS < 6 (8).

Current evidence supports the use of mechanical thrombectomy with IV thrombolysis (bridging therapy) for all patients who are otherwise eligible for thrombolysis (9). It should not be used as an alternative to IV recombinant tPA for patients with acute ischemic stroke if they are eligible for tPA. Devices used to remove thrombi are being improved, and recent models reestablish perfusion in 90 to 100% of patients.

Вплив тромбоектомії після інсульту (артеріографія) Зображення Image courtesy of Ji Y. Chong, MD.

Oral antiplatelet medications are used in acute stroke treatment to reduce the risk of recurrent disabling stroke. The following may be used:

Aspirin 81 to 325 mg within 48 hours of stroke onset

Dual antiplatelet therapy with aspirin plus clopidogrel: Aspirin plus clopidogrel (eg, 300 to 600 mg orally once, then 75 mg orally once a day) within 24 hours of stroke onset for patients with minor stroke or at high risk of a transient ischemic attack (TIA; ABCD2 score ≥ 4)

Dual antiplatelet therapy with aspirin 81 mg and ticagrelor with a loading dose of 180 mg on day 1 followed by 90 mg twice a day (possibly beneficial for patients with clopidogrel resistance CYP2C19 loss of function allele, especially if an extracranial or intracranial stent is used)

Aspirin given within 48 hours reduces the risk of early recurrent stroke and death (10).

If patients have had a TIA or minor stroke, clopidogrel plus aspirin given within 24 hours of symptom onset and continued for 21 days appears more effective than aspirin alone for reducing risk of stroke in the first 90 days and does not increase risk of hemorrhage (11). However, prolonged (eg, > 3 months) use of clopidogrel plus aspirin is avoided because it has no advantage over aspirin alone in long-term secondary stroke prevention and results in more bleeding complications. Dual antiplatelet therapy with aspirin and ticagrelor can be used in patients with clopidogrel resistance due to the presence of the CYP2C19 loss of function allele.

Anticoagulation with heparin or low molecular weight heparin is used for stroke caused by cerebral venous thrombosis and sometimes for stroke caused by cervical artery dissection. Anticoagulation can also be used in patients at high risk of recurrent cardiac emboli (eg, those with cardiac thrombi or mechanical valves).

Usually, anticoagulation is avoided in the acute stage because risk of hemorrhage (hemorrhagic transformation) is higher, especially with large infarcts.