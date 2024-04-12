skip to main content
Загальні відомості про дослідження функції легень

ЗаKaren L. Wood, MD, Grant Medical Center, Ohio Health
Переглянуто/перевірено квіт. 2024

    Pulmonary function tests provide measures of airflow, lung volumes, gas exchange, response to bronchodilators, and respiratory muscle function.

    Basic pulmonary function tests available in the ambulatory setting include

    • Spirometry

    • Pulse oximetry

    Spirometry and pulse oximetry provide physiologic measures of pulmonary function and can be used to quickly narrow a differential diagnosis and suggest a subsequent strategy of additional testing or therapy. More complicated testing includes

    These tests provide a more detailed description of physiologic abnormalities and the likely underlying pathology. The choice and sequence of testing are guided by information taken from the history and physical examination.

