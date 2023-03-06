абсцес легень

Aspiration of oral secretions (most common)

Endobronchial obstruction

Hematogenous seeding of the lungs (less common)

Most lung abscesses develop after aspiration of oral secretions by patients with gingivitis or poor oral hygiene. Typically, patients have altered consciousness as a result of alcohol, recreational drugs, anesthesia, sedatives, or opioids. Older patients and those unable to handle their oral secretions, often because of neurologic disease, are also at risk.

Lung abscesses can also develop secondary to endobronchial obstruction (eg, due to bronchial carcinoma) or to immunosuppression (eg, due to HIV/AIDS or after transplantation and use of immunosuppressive drugs).

A less common cause of lung abscess is necrotizing pneumonia that may develop from hematogenous seeding of the lungs due to suppurative thromboembolism (eg, septic embolism due to IV drug use or Lemierre syndrome) or right-sided endocarditis. In contrast to aspiration and obstruction, these conditions typically present acutely and cause multiple rather than isolated lung abscesses.

Direct infection (eg, from empyema, subphrenic or mediastinal abscess) rather than hematogenous seeding is possible with certain pyogenic bacteria (eg, Staphylococcus aureus).