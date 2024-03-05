Легенева реабілітація

Pulmonary rehabilitation is best administered as part of an integrated program of

Exercise training

Inspiratory muscle training

Education

Psychosocial and behavioral interventions

Pulmonary rehabilitation is delivered by a team of physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, physical and occupational therapists, and psychologists or social workers. The intervention should be individualized and targeted to the patient's needs. Pulmonary rehabilitation can be started at any stage of disease with the goal of minimizing disease burden and symptoms.

Exercise training involves aerobic exercise and respiratory muscle and upper and lower extremity strength training. There is increasing evidence to support doing both strength training and interval training of the extremities. Interval training is alternating short bursts (eg, 30 seconds) of intense activity with longer periods (eg, 2 minutes) of less intense activity.

Inspiratory muscle training (IMT) is often a component of pulmonary rehabilitation. IMT uses devices that impose a resistive load that is set at a fraction of an individual's maximal inspiratory pressure. When combined with pulmonary rehabilitation, IMT may improve a patient's inspiratory muscle pressure, but this improvement does not result in decreased shortness of breath, or in improvements in quality of life or functional parameters (10).

Education has many components. Counseling about the need for smoking cessation is important. Nutritional counseling can be given if needed. Teaching breathing strategies (such as pursed-lip breathing, in which exhalations are begun against closed lips to decrease respiratory rate, thereby decreasing gas trapping) and the principles of conserving physical energy are helpful. Education about treatments, including indication, appropriate use, and delivery of inhaled medications correctly is important.

Psychosocial interventions involve counseling and feedback for the depression, anxieties, and fears that hinder the patient’s full participation in activities. Behavioral modification strategies and an emphasis on self-management are critical components of pulmonary rehabilitation. Strategies include techniques for goal-setting and problem-solving, decision-making, medication adherence, and the maintenance of routine exercise and physical activity (1).

Although the most optimal maintenance strategy is unknown, continued participation in an exercise program is essential to maintain the benefits of pulmonary rehabilitation.