Легенева реабілітація

Pulmonary rehabilitation is the use of supervised exercise, education, support, and behavioral intervention to improve functional capacity and enhance quality of life in patients with chronic respiratory disorders (1).
For many patients with chronic respiratory disorders, medical therapy only partially allays the symptoms and complications of the disorder. A comprehensive program of pulmonary rehabilitation may lead to significant clinical improvement by
Reducing shortness of breath
Increasing exercise tolerance
To a lesser extent, pulmonary rehabilitation also appears to decrease the number of hospitalizations and reduce mortality in patients hospitalized for an exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Evidence from a meta-analysis of small randomized trials (2) has been supported by subsequent analyses from a large retrospective cohort of patients with COPD, showing that the initiation of pulmonary rehabilitation within 3 months of hospital discharge significantly reduced both the risk of 1-year mortality and the number of rehospitalizations (3, 4). Due to the potential for bias, these findings require further validation in larger randomized trials.
Програми легеневої реабілітації
Although most often pulmonary rehabilitation is conducted in a hospital or clinic, alternative strategies include home-based care, telerehabilitation, internet-based programs, and programs that require minimal resources. Some programs combine cardiac rehabilitation and pulmonary rehabilitation. Clinical trials are underway to demonstrate the efficacy of these models (1).
Regardless of which model is used, expert consensus has established the essential components of pulmonary rehabilitation, which are divided into 4 domains (1):
Patient assessment
Program components
Method of delivery
Quality assurance
Before pulmonary rehabilitation begins, a health care provider makes an initial assessment of the patient's baseline functional status and pulmonary rehabilitation needs. This assessment is conducted in a hospital or pulmonary rehabilitation center and includes the following:
A laboratory-based exercise test (incremental cycle ergometer test, endurance cycle ergometer test, incremental treadmill test, or endurance treadmill test)
A field exercise test (6- or 12-minute walk test, incremental or endurance shuttle walk test)
Quality-of-life measurements
Occupational status evaluation
An adequate pulmonary rehabilitation program includes both endurance training and resistance training. The prescription is tailored to the patient's status and goals and progress is assessed regularly. The care team ideally includes an individual who has expertise in exercise, and health care providers who are trained in delivering rehabilitation.
Показання
In the past, pulmonary rehabilitation was reserved for patients with
Severe COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
However, an increasing body of evidence suggests a benefit to patients with
Cystic fibrosis (CF)
Neuromuscular disorders
Patients with pulmonary hypertension benefit from exercise-based rehabilitation with improvements in exercise capacity (5). In a study of patients with COVID-19, pulmonary rehabilitation accelerated the recovery of pulmonary function (6).
Most patients with COPD benefit from pulmonary rehabilitation at any stage in the disease. Guidelines recommend that patients with stable, moderate to severe COPD participate in pulmonary rehabilitation (7, 8). In addition, patients with COPD who are hospitalized with an acute exacerbation should also be referred within 3 weeks of hospital discharge. Studies done in patients with COPD have suggested that pulmonary rehabilitation should start before COPD becomes severe (ie, as identified by degree of airflow obstruction) because there appears to be a poor correlation between disease severity and exercise performance. Furthermore, even patients with less severe disease are likely to benefit from reduced dyspnea, improved exercise tolerance, improved muscle strength, conditioning, improvement of cardiac and pulmonary physiology, reduced dynamic hyperinflation, and the psychosocial benefits that accompany pulmonary rehabilitation (9).
Протипоказання
Contraindications are relative and include comorbidities (eg, untreated angina, left ventricular dysfunction) that could complicate attempts to increase a patient’s level of exercise. However, these comorbidities do not preclude application of other components of pulmonary rehabilitation.
Ускладнення
There are no complications of pulmonary rehabilitation beyond those expected from physical exertion and exercise.
Процедура
Pulmonary rehabilitation is best administered as part of an integrated program of
Exercise training
Inspiratory muscle training
Education
Psychosocial and behavioral interventions
Pulmonary rehabilitation is delivered by a team of physicians, nurses, respiratory therapists, physical and occupational therapists, and psychologists or social workers. The intervention should be individualized and targeted to the patient's needs. Pulmonary rehabilitation can be started at any stage of disease with the goal of minimizing disease burden and symptoms.
Exercise training involves aerobic exercise and respiratory muscle and upper and lower extremity strength training. There is increasing evidence to support doing both strength training and interval training of the extremities. Interval training is alternating short bursts (eg, 30 seconds) of intense activity with longer periods (eg, 2 minutes) of less intense activity.
Inspiratory muscle training (IMT) is often a component of pulmonary rehabilitation. IMT uses devices that impose a resistive load that is set at a fraction of an individual's maximal inspiratory pressure. When combined with pulmonary rehabilitation, IMT may improve a patient's inspiratory muscle pressure, but this improvement does not result in decreased shortness of breath, or in improvements in quality of life or functional parameters (10).
Education has many components. Counseling about the need for smoking cessation is important. Nutritional counseling can be given if needed. Teaching breathing strategies (such as pursed-lip breathing, in which exhalations are begun against closed lips to decrease respiratory rate, thereby decreasing gas trapping) and the principles of conserving physical energy are helpful. Education about treatments, including indication, appropriate use, and delivery of inhaled medications correctly is important.
Psychosocial interventions involve counseling and feedback for the depression, anxieties, and fears that hinder the patient’s full participation in activities. Behavioral modification strategies and an emphasis on self-management are critical components of pulmonary rehabilitation. Strategies include techniques for goal-setting and problem-solving, decision-making, medication adherence, and the maintenance of routine exercise and physical activity (1).
Although the most optimal maintenance strategy is unknown, continued participation in an exercise program is essential to maintain the benefits of pulmonary rehabilitation.
Загальні посилання
