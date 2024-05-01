Лікування стабільного ХОЗЛ

Recommended medication therapy is summarized in the table Pharmacotherapy of COPD.

Inhaled bronchodilators are the mainstay of COPD management; medications include

Beta-agonists

Anticholinergics (antimuscarinics)

These 2 classes of drugs are equally effective. Patients with mild disease are treated only when symptomatic. Patients with moderate to severe COPD should be taking medications from one or both of these classes regularly to improve pulmonary function and increase exercise capacity.

The frequency of exacerbations can be reduced with the use of anticholinergics, inhaled corticosteroids, or long-acting beta-agonists. However, there is no convincing evidence that regular bronchodilator use slows deterioration of lung function. The initial choice among short-acting beta-agonists, long-acting beta-agonists, anticholinergics, and combination beta-agonist and anticholinergic therapy is often a matter of tailoring cost and convenience to the patient’s preferences and symptoms.

For home treatment of chronic stable disease, medication administration by metered-dose inhaler or dry-powder inhaler is preferred over administration by nebulizer; home nebulizers are prone to contamination when cleaning and drying are incomplete. Nebulizers deliver medication to more proximal airways due to tidal breathing compared to total lung capacity maneuvers with inhalers, leading to inefficient medication administration. Therefore, nebulizers should be reserved for people who cannot coordinate activation of the metered-dose inhaler with inhalation or cannot develop enough inspiratory flow for dry powder inhalers.

For metered-dose inhalers, patients should be taught to exhale to functional residual capacity, inhale the aerosol slowly to total lung capacity, and hold the inhalation for 3 to 4 seconds before exhaling. Spacers help ensure optimal delivery of medication to the distal airways and reduce the importance of coordinating activation of the inhaler with inhalation. Some spacers alert patients if they are inhaling too rapidly. New or not recently used metered-dose inhalers require 2 to 3 priming doses (different manufacturers have slightly different recommendations for what is considered "not recently used," ranging from 3 to 14 days).

Dry powder inhalers, in contrast to metered-dose inhalers, require a rapid deep inspiratory effort in order to disaggregate the powder so that the smallest particles are deposited in the terminal airspaces.

Бета-агоністи Beta-agonists relax bronchial smooth muscle and increase mucociliary clearance. Albuterol aerosol, 2 puffs inhaled from a metered-dose inhaler 4 to 6 times a day as needed, is usually the medication of choice for episodic dyspnea or early treatment of exacerbations. Long-acting beta-agonists are preferable for patients with nocturnal symptoms or for those who find frequent dosing inconvenient, and may be used as initial therapy for COPD. Options include salmeterol powder, 1 puff (50 mcg) inhaled twice a day, indacaterol 1 puff (75 mcg) inhaled once a day (150 mcg once a day in Europe), and olodaterol 2 puffs once a day at the same time each day. Vilanterol and formoterol are available in combination with an inhaled corticosteroid. Also available are nebulized forms of arformoterol and formoterol. The dry-powder formulations may be more effective for patients who have trouble coordinating use of a metered-dose inhaler. Patients should be taught the difference between short-acting and long-acting medications, because long-acting medications that are used as needed or more than twice a day increase the risk of cardiac arrhythmias. Adverse effects commonly result from use of any beta-agonist and include tremor, anxiety, tachycardia, and mild, temporary hypokalemia.

Антихолінергічні препарати Anticholinergics (antimuscarinics) relax bronchial smooth muscle through competitive inhibition of muscarinic receptors (M1, and M3). Long-acting antimuscarinic antagonists are a reasonable alternative as first-line therapy for patients with COPD. Adverse effects of all anticholinergics are pupillary dilation (and risk of triggering or worsening acute angle closure glaucoma), urinary retention, and dry mouth. Ipratropium is a short-acting anticholinergic; dose is 2 to 4 puffs (17 mcg/puff) from a metered-dose inhaler every 4 to 6 hours. Ipratropium has a slower onset of action (within 30 minutes; peak effect in 1 to 2 hour), so a beta-agonist is often prescribed with it in a single combination inhaler or as a separate as-needed rescue medication. Tiotropium is a long-acting quaternary anticholinergic inhaled as a powder formulation (18 mcg/puff) or as a soft mist inhaler (2.5 mcg/puff). Dose is 1 puff (18 mcg) once a day by dry powder inhaler and 2 puffs (5 mcg) once a day by soft mist inhaler. Aclidinium is available as a multidose dry-powder inhaler. Dose is 1 puff (400 mcg/puff) twice a day. Aclidinium is also available in combination with a long-acting beta-agonist as a dry-powder inhaler. Umeclidinium can be used as a once a day combination with vilanterol (a long-acting beta-agonist) in a dry-powder inhaler. Glycopyrrolate (an anticholinergic) can be used twice a day in combination with indacaterol or formoterol (long-acting beta-agonists) in a dry-powder or metered-dose inhaler. Revefenacin is given once a day via nebulizer.

Інгаляційні кортикостероїди Corticosteroids are often part of treatment. Inhaled corticosteroids seem to reduce airway inflammation, reverse beta-receptor down-regulation, and inhibit leukotriene and cytokine production. They do not alter the course of pulmonary function decline in patients with COPD who continue to smoke, but they do relieve symptoms and improve short-term pulmonary function in some patients, are additive to the effect of bronchodilators, and diminish the frequency of COPD exacerbations. They are indicated for patients who have repeated exacerbations or symptoms despite optimal bronchodilator therapy. Inhaled corticosteroids are of greatest benefit in patients who have eosinophilia (1). In patients with exacerbations, addition of an inhaled corticosteroid reduces exacerbation frequency and prolongs survival (2, 3). The long-term risks of inhaled corticosteroids in older adults are not proved but probably include osteoporosis, cataract formation, and an increased risk of nonfatal pneumonia. Long-term users therefore should undergo periodic ophthalmologic and bone densitometry screening if indicated (eg, by a history of changes in night vision, frailty, or bone fractures) and should possibly receive supplemental calcium, vitamin D, and a bisphosphonate as indicated. De-escalation of inhaled corticosteroid therapy may be necessary if patients develop pneumonia or do not respond to treatment. Use of a combination of a long-acting beta-agonist and an inhaled corticosteroid without the use of a long-acting anticholinergic is no longer recommended for patients with COPD unless they have concomitant asthma. Oral or systemic corticosteroids should usually not be used to treat chronic stable COPD.

Теофілін Theophylline is no longer recommended for the treatment of chronic stable COPD now that safer, more effective medications are available. Theophylline decreases smooth muscle spasm, enhances mucociliary clearance, improves right ventricular function, and decreases pulmonary vascular resistance and arterial pressure. Its mode of action is poorly understood but appears to differ from that of beta-2-agonists and anticholinergics. Its role in improving diaphragmatic function and dyspnea during exercise is unclear. Theophylline can be used for patients who have not adequately responded to inhaled medications and who have shown symptomatic benefit during a trial of theophylline. Serum levels need not be monitored unless the patient does not respond to the medication, develops symptoms of toxicity, or is questionably adherent; slowly absorbed oral theophylline preparations, which require less frequent dosing, enhance adherence. Toxicity is common and includes sleeplessness and gastrointestinal upset, even at low blood levels. More serious adverse effects, such as supraventricular and ventricular arrhythmias and seizures, tend to occur at blood levels > 20 mg/L (111 micromol/L). Hepatic metabolism of theophylline varies greatly and is influenced by genetic factors, age, cigarette smoking, hepatic dysfunction, diet, and some medications, such as macrolide and fluoroquinolone antibiotics and nonsedating histamine 2 blockers.

Інгібітори фосфодіестерази-4 Phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitors are more specific than theophylline for pulmonary phosphodiesterase and have fewer adverse effects. They have anti-inflammatory properties and are mild bronchodilators. Phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitors such as roflumilast can be used in addition to other bronchodilators for reduction of exacerbations in patients who have symptomatic COPD with chronic bronchitis.. Common adverse effects include nausea, headache, and weight loss, but these effects may subside with continued use.