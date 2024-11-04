Acute pain, erythema, and swelling most commonly affect the pinna cartilage and surrounding tissues, which may lead eventually to deformities of ear cartilage described as cauliflower ear and floppy ear.

Nasal cartilage inflammation is the next most common manifestation, occasionally leading to saddle nose deformity, followed by arthritis that varies from arthralgias to symmetric or asymmetric nondeforming arthritis involving large and small joints, with a predilection for the costochondral joints and knees (1).

Other manifestations include inflammation of the

Eye (eg, keratitis, episcleritis, scleritis, iritis)

Cartilaginous tissue of the larynx, trachea, or bronchi (causing hoarseness, cough, tenderness over the laryngeal cartilage, and, if cartilage involvement is severe, dyspnea)

Middle and inner ears, leading to conductive, sensorineural, or mixed hearing loss

Cardiovascular system (eg, aortic regurgitation, mitral regurgitation, pericarditis, myocarditis, aortic aneurysms, aortitis)

Rarely kidney

Rarely skin (eg, cutaneous manifestations of acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis, leukocytoclastic vasculitis)

Bouts of acute inflammation heal over days to months, with recurrences over several years.

Прояви рецидивуючого поліхондриту Рецидивний поліхондрит (вухо) The cartilaginous portion (pinna) of the ear is erythematous and inflamed. © Springer Science+Business Media В'яла вушна раковина при рецидивуючому поліхондриті This photo shows recurrent inflammation causing destruction of the ear cartilage and forming floppy ear in a patient with relapsing polychondritis. ... прочитати більше Photo courtesy of Kinanah Yaseen, MD. Гострий фебрильний нейтрофільний дерматоз (синдром Світа) при рецидивуючому поліхондриті A punch biopsy of the small erythematous papules seen in this photo showed spongiotic epidermis surfaced by pustulosis filled with robust neutrophilic infiltrate with perivascular infiltration. These findings are consistent with acute febrile neutrophilic dermatosis. ... прочитати більше Photo courtesy of Kinanah Yaseen, MD.

Advanced disease can lead to destruction of supporting cartilage, causing floppy ears, saddle nose, pectus excavatum, and visual, auditory, and vestibular abnormalities. Tracheal involvement can lead to dyspnea, pneumonia, or even tracheal collapse.

Relapsing polychondritis may overlap with other autoimmune disorders, such as inflammatory bowel disease, spondyloarthropathy, systemic vasculitides (eg, Behcet disease, large-vessel vasculitis) (2), and mouth and genital ulcers with inflamed cartilage (MAGIC) syndrome (3), and lastly with cancers, including myelodysplastic syndrome. A subset of patients with relapsing polychondritis have VEXAS (vacuoles, E1 enzyme, X-linked, autoinflammatory, somatic) syndrome, which was recognized in 2020 as a rare disorder caused by a mutation in the UBA1 gene that encodes the E1-activating enzyme involved in intracellular destruction of defective proteins (4). VEXAS syndrome is reported mainly in older males with a history of relapsing polychondritis, Sweet syndrome, macrocytosis, and recurrent fever.