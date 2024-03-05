skip to main content
MSD Довідник
Фізіотерапія грудної клітки

ЗаAndrea R. Levine, MD, University of Maryland School of Medicine;
William R. Grier, MD, University of Maryland School of Medicine
Переглянуто/перевірено бер. 2024

    Chest physiotherapy consists of external mechanical maneuvers, such as chest percussion, postural drainage, and vibration, to augment mobilization and clearance of airway secretions. It is indicated for patients in whom cough is insufficient to clear thick, tenacious, copious, or loculated secretions (1). Examples include patients with

    • Bronchiectasis (cystic fibrosis–related and non-cystic fibrosis–related)

    • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), in certain clinical situations (2)

    • Cystic fibrosis

    • Neuromuscular disorders

    • Pneumonias in dependent lung regions

    Протипоказання

    Contraindications to chest physiotherapy are all relative and include the following:

    • Bleeding diathesis (including therapeutic anticoagulation)

    • Discomfort due to physical positions or manipulations

    • Elevated intracranial pressure

    • Recent hemoptysis

    • Rib fractures

    • Vertebral fractures or osteoporosis

    Процедура

    Chest physiotherapy may be administered by a respiratory therapist, although the techniques can often be taught to family members of patients.

    The most common procedure used is

    • Postural drainage and chest percussion

    In postural drainage and chest percussion, the patient is rotated to facilitate drainage of secretions from a specific lung lobe or segment while being clapped with cupped hands to loosen and mobilize retained secretions that can then be expectorated or drained. The procedure is somewhat uncomfortable and tiring for the patient. Alternatives to chest percussion by hand include use of mechanical vibrators and inflatable vests.

    Other methods that help clear airways include using controlled patterns of breathing, positive expiratory pressure devices to maintain airway patency, suctioning, and ultra-low-frequency airway oscillation devices to mobilize sputum. The methods of airway clearance are comparable, and methods should be selected based on individual patient needs and preferences.

    Ускладнення

    Complications are unusual but include position-related hypoxia and aspiration of freed secretions in other lung regions.

    Загальні посилання

    1. 1. McCool FD, Rosen MJ: Nonpharmacologic airway clearance therapies: AACP evidence-based clinical practice guidelines. Chest 129:(1 suppl):250S–259S, 2006. doi: 10.1378/chest.129.1_suppl.25OS

    2. 2. Osadnik CR, McDonald CF, Jones AP, Holland AE: Airway clearance techniques for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Cochrane Database Syst Rev Mar 14;(3):CD008328, 2012. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD008328.pub2

