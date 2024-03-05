Фізіотерапія грудної клітки

Chest physiotherapy may be administered by a respiratory therapist, although the techniques can often be taught to family members of patients.

The most common procedure used is

Postural drainage and chest percussion

In postural drainage and chest percussion, the patient is rotated to facilitate drainage of secretions from a specific lung lobe or segment while being clapped with cupped hands to loosen and mobilize retained secretions that can then be expectorated or drained. The procedure is somewhat uncomfortable and tiring for the patient. Alternatives to chest percussion by hand include use of mechanical vibrators and inflatable vests.

Other methods that help clear airways include using controlled patterns of breathing, positive expiratory pressure devices to maintain airway patency, suctioning, and ultra-low-frequency airway oscillation devices to mobilize sputum. The methods of airway clearance are comparable, and methods should be selected based on individual patient needs and preferences.