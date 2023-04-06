Підхід до пацієнта з головною біллю

History of present illness includes questions about the headache's characteristics:

Location

Duration

Severity

Onset (eg, sudden, gradual)

Quality (eg, throbbing, constant, intermittent, pressure-like)

Exacerbating and remitting factors (eg, head position, time of day, sleep, light, sounds, physical activity, odors, chewing) are noted. Patients are asked whether headaches occur only when standing; such headaches are a concern because they may be caused by a cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) leak or postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). If the patient has had previous or recurrent headaches, the previous diagnosis (if any) needs to be identified, and whether the current headache is similar or different needs to be determined. For recurrent headaches, the following are noted:

Age at onset

Frequency of episodes

Temporal pattern (including any relationship to phase of menstrual cycle)

Response to treatments (including over-the-counter treatments)

Review of systems should seek symptoms suggesting a cause, including

Past medical history should identify risk factors for headache, including use of medications or substances (particularly caffeine), withdrawal of caffeine, exposure to toxins (see table Disorders Causing Secondary Headache), recent lumbar puncture, use of immunosuppressants or IV drugs (risk of infection), hypertension (risk of brain hemorrhage), cancer (risk of brain metastases), dementia, trauma, coagulopathy, or use of anticoagulants or ethanol (risk of subdural hematoma).

Family and social history should include any family history of headaches, particularly because migraine headache may be undiagnosed in family members.

To streamline data collection, clinicians can ask patients to fill out a headache questionnaire that covers most of the relevant medical history pertinent to diagnosis of headache. Patients may complete the questionnaire before their visit and bring the results with them.