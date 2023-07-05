Внутрішньомозкова кровотеча

Intracerebral hemorrhage usually results from rupture of an arteriosclerotic small artery that has been weakened, primarily by chronic arterial hypertension. Such hemorrhages are usually large, single, and catastrophic. Other modifiable risk factors that contribute to arteriosclerotic hypertensive intracerebral hemorrhages include cigarette smoking, obesity, and a high-risk diet (eg, high in saturated fats, trans fats, and calories). Use of cocaine or, occasionally, other sympathomimetic drugs or medications can cause transient severe hypertension leading to hemorrhage.

Less often, intracerebral hemorrhage results from congenital aneurysm, arteriovenous malformations, other vascular malformations, trauma, mycotic aneurysm, brain infarct (hemorrhagic infarction), primary or metastatic brain tumor, excessive anticoagulation, blood dyscrasia, intracranial arterial dissection, moyamoya disease, or a bleeding or vasculitic disorder. The most common causes of metastatic intracerebral hemorrhage include melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, and choriocarcinoma.

Lobar intracerebral hemorrhages (hematomas in the cerebral lobes, outside the basal ganglia) usually result from angiopathy due to amyloid deposition in cerebral arteries (cerebral amyloid angiopathy), which affects primarily older people. Lobar hemorrhages may be multiple and recurrent.