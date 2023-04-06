Головний біль при надмірному вживанні ліків

Medication overuse headache is a chronic headache that occurs > 15 days/month in patients who regularly overuse headache medication for > 3 months. It usually develops in people with migraine or tension-type headache. Treatment consists of stopping the overused medication, managing withdrawal symptoms, and using other medications to prevent the underlying headache disorder.

(See also Approach to the Patient With Headache.)

Frequent or daily use of medications to treat acute headaches can increase headache frequency and cause episodic headaches to become chronic.

Prevalence of medication overuse headache is 1 to 2% in the general population. It is more common among women than men; most people with this type of headache have underlying episodic migraine or tension-type headache.

Patients who develop this disorder take frequent or excessive doses of analgesics (eg, triptans for ≥ 10 days/month), often with incomplete relief.

Etiology of Medication Overuse Headache The most common medications taken by patients with medication overuse headache are Opioids

Analgesics that contain butalbital

Aspirin or acetaminophen taken with caffeine

Ergotamine

Triptans Other nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) can also cause medication overuse headache. The mechanism of medication overuse headache is thought to include sensitization of the central nervous system similar to what occurs in migraine. A greater prevalence of substance dependence in people with medication overuse headache suggests a behavioral component. A genetic predisposition may also be involved.

Symptoms and Signs of Medication Overuse Headache Headache occurs daily or nearly daily, often on awakening. Nausea, irritability, and difficulty concentrating may be present. Location and characteristics of the pain vary.

Diagnosis of Medication Overuse Headache Clinical criteria

Rarely CT or MRI to exclude other disorders Diagnosis of medication overuse headache is clinical and is based upon the frequency of headache and use of medications to relieve it. According to the International Classification of Headache Disorders (1, 2), the criteria for the diagnosis of medication overuse headache include Headache that occurs ≥ 15 days a month in a patient with a preexisting headache disorder

Regular overuse of one or more medications taken for acute treatment of headache for > 3 months (medications include ergotamine, triptans, opioids, or mixed analgesics taken ≥ 10 days a month or a single nonopioid analgesic such as acetaminophen, aspirin, or another NSAID taken ≥ 15 days/month)

No other headache type that better accounts for the clinical presentation Medication overuse headache must be differentiated from the primary headache disorder, which typically causes concurrent symptoms. Rarely, CT or MRI is done to exclude other disorders. Routine neuroimaging is unnecessary. Довідкові матеріали щодо діагностики 1. Headache Classification Committee of the International Headache Society (IHS): The International Classification of Headache Disorders, 3rd edition. Cephalalgia 38 (1):1–211, 2018. 2. Diener H-C, Kropp P, Dresler T, et al: Management of medication overuse (MO) and medication overuse headache (MOH) S1 guideline. Neurol Res Pract 4 (1):37, 2022. doi: 10.1186/s42466-022-00200-0

Treatment of Medication Overuse Headache Medications to prevent the underlying headache disorder

Withdrawal of the overused headache drug

Use of rescue medications (eg, antipsychotic medications, corticosteroids, dihydroergotamine) for headache during the withdrawal period

Cognitive therapy

Biofeedback

Education A patient with medication overuse headache can be treated in an outpatient or inpatient setting; sometimes IV medications are required. Patients with headache due to opioid overuse should be treated in an inpatient setting. Preventive medications (eg, topiramate, onabotulinumtoxinA, erenumab, epitinezumab, fremanezumab, galcanezumab) are usually started first, and the overused medication is later stopped, often abruptly; the exception is patients who are taking high doses of opioids, barbiturates, or benzodiazepines; for these patients, the medication may need to be tapered more gradually (over 2 to 4 weeks). Early symptoms after stopping opioids, barbiturates, or benzodiazepines include nausea, restlessness, anxiety, and poor sleep. In addition, stopping any kind of analgesic can cause an increase in the frequency, duration, and/or intensity of headaches. These symptoms may last a few days or up to 4 weeks. A rescue medication is used to treat withdrawal headache; rescue medications are the same as transitional medications. Transitional (bridge) medications are used to help prevent withdrawal headache symptoms if withdrawal of the overused medication, use of the rescue medication, and preventive medications are unlikely to be successful. Transitional medications include NSAIDs

Corticosteroids

Dihydroergotamine

Prochlorperazine

Clonidine (preferred if the overused medication was an opioid)

Phenobarbital (used to prevent withdrawal seizures if the overused medication was a barbiturate) After medication overuse headache has been treated, patients should be instructed to limit acute use of all headache medications as follows: For NSAIDs: < 6 days/month

For triptans, ergotamine, or combination analgesics: < 4 days/month Use of previously overused medications is discouraged. Cognitive therapy, biofeedback (eg, frontal electromyographic biofeedback), and education are helpful.