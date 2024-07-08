Внутрішньочерепний епідуральний абсцес і субдуральна емпієма

Cranial epidural abscess and subdural empyema are usually complications of sinusitis (especially frontal, ethmoidal, or sphenoidal) or otitis media, but they can follow other ear infections, cranial trauma or surgery, or, rarely, bacteremia. Pathogens are similar to those that cause brain abscess (eg, Staphylococcus aureus, Bacteroides fragilis).

In children < 5 years old, the usual cause is bacterial meningitis; because childhood meningitis is now uncommon, childhood subdural empyema is uncommon.