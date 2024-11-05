skip to main content
MSDMSD Довідникверсія для фахівців
Search icon

Неінфекційний менінгіт

ЗаRobyn S. Klein, MD, PhD, University of Western Ontario
Переглянуто/перевірено лист. 2024

    Meningitis is occasionally caused by noninfectious conditions (eg, noninfectious disorders, medications, vaccines). Many cases of noninfectious meningitis are subacute or chronic.

    (See also Overview of Meningitis.)

    Таблиця
    Таблиця

    Деякі неінфекційні причини менінгіту

    Type

    Examples

    Disorders

    Behçet syndrome

    Metastatic cancer

    Sarcoidosis

    Sjögren syndrome

    Systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE)

    Rheumatoid arthritis (RA)

    Rupture of an intracranial cysticercal or epidermoid cyst

    Medications with anti-inflammatory or immune-modulating effects

    Azathioprine

    Cyclosporine

    Cytosine arabinoside

    IV immune globulin

    Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (most commonly, ibuprofen)

    Other medications

    Certain antibiotics (eg, ciprofloxacin, isoniazid, penicillin, trimethoprim/sulfamethoxazole)

    Carbamazepine

    Phenazopyridine

    Ranitidine (unavailable in the United States)

    Substances injected into the subarachnoid space

    Anesthetics

    Antibiotics

    Chemotherapeutic agents

    Radiopaque contrast agents

    Symptoms of noninfectious meningitis are similar to those caused by other kinds of meningitis (eg, headache, fever, nuchal rigidity). Severity and acuity can vary, but noninfectious meningitis tends to be less severe than acute bacterial meningitis.

    Diagnosis of noninfectious meningitis is based on analysis of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) obtained by lumbar puncture (preceded by neuroimaging if increased intracranial pressure or an intracranial mass effect is suspected). CSF findings may include

    • Lymphocytic or neutrophilic pleocytosis

    • Elevated protein

    • Usually normal glucose

    Noninfectious meningitis can be suspected if microbiologic testing does not detect any evidence of pathogens, particularly in patients with disorders known to cause meningitis (eg, Behçet syndrome, Sjögren syndrome). However, in these patients, infectious meningitis may be caused by atypical or hard-to-culture organisms. Noninfectious meningitis can also be suspected if episodes of meningitis are temporally associated with exposure to a potentially causative medication.

    Treatment of noninfectious meningitis involves treating causative disorders and stopping causative medications. Otherwise, treatment is supportive.

    If patients appear seriously ill, appropriate antibiotics and corticosteroids are started immediately (without waiting for tests results) and continued until acute bacterial meningitis is ruled out (ie, CSF is shown to be sterile).

    Копірайт © 2025 Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.

    This icon serves as a link to download the eSSENTIAL Accessibility assistive technology app for individuals with physical disabilities. It is featured as part of our commitment to diversity and inclusion.

    Копірайт© 2025Компанія Merck & Co., Inc., Равей, Нью-Джерсі, США, та її філії. Всі права збережено.