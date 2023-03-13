Stephen D. Silberstein, MD
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Neurology, Headache, Migraine
Членство в професійних спілках
Освіта
- Medical School: Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
- Internship: Internal Medicine, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
- Residency: Neurology, Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA
- Fellowship: Neurology, National Hospital for Nervous Diseases, London, England
Сертифікати
- American Board of Headache Management – Headache Medicine
- American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology – Neurology
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- Fellow, American College of Physicians
- Fellow, American Academy of Neurology
- Fellow, American Headache Society
- Lifetime Achievement Award, American Headache Society, 2016
- Co-Director of the national and international Headache Guideline Project
- Chairman, headache research group of the World Federation of Neurology
- Senior Editor, 8th Edition of Wolff’s Headache and Other Head Pain; Associate Editor of Cephalalgia and CNSDrugs; and ad hoc reviewer for many top journals
- Over 300 articles in peer-reviewed journals
Глави посібника та коментарі