Гірська хвороба

Peripheral and facial edema are common at high altitude even in the absence of altitude illness.

Headache, without other symptoms of AMS, is also common.

Retinal hemorrhages can develop at altitudes as low as 2700 m (9000 ft) and are common at altitudes > 4800 m (> 16,000 ft). They are not a harbinger of severe altitude illness and are usually asymptomatic unless they occur in the macular region, in which case they typically present as painless loss of vision; they resolve over weeks without sequelae (4, 5). With symptomatic hemorrhages, descent is indicated, and further ascent is contraindicated until hemorrhages have resolved. Ophthalmology evaluation is warranted following descent for all patients with symptomatic high-altitude retinal hemorrhages (6).

People who have had radial keratotomy or LASIK may have significant visual disturbances at altitudes > 5000 m (> 16,000 ft). These symptoms disappear rapidly after descent (7).

Chronic mountain sickness (Monge's disease) is a disease that affects long-time high-altitude residents; it is characterized by excessive polycythemia, fatigue, dyspnea, aches and pains, and cyanosis (5). The disorder often involves alveolar hypoventilation (8). Patients should descend to low altitude and remain there permanently if possible, but economic factors often prevent them from doing so. Repeated phlebotomy can help by reducing polycythemia. In some patients, long-term treatment with acetazolamide results in improvement (9).

Monge's disease is common in the Andes Mountains but has also been seen in high-altitude communities in Colorado (10). In other areas of the world (for example, in Tibet), lowlanders who have relocated to higher elevations develop a different form of chronic altitude illness marked by pulmonary hypertension and right ventricular dilation and hypertrophy, without overproduction of red blood cells.