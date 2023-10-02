Дифузна альвеолярна кровотеча

Symptoms and signs of milder diffuse alveolar hemorrhage are dyspnea, cough, and fever. Hemoptysis is common but may be absent in up to one third of patients. Most patients have anemia and ongoing bleeding, leading to a reduced hematocrit. Many patients present with acute respiratory failure, sometimes leading to death.

Цінні поради та підводні камені

There are no specific physical examination findings.

Other manifestations depend on the underlying disorder (eg, diastolic murmur in patients with mitral stenosis).