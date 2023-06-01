Вовчаковий нефрит

Treatment is guided by the histologic classification of the lupus nephritis, the degree of disease activity and chronicity, and the presence of concomitant kidney disorders.

Activity is estimated by the activity score as well as clinical criteria (eg, urine sediment, increasing urine protein, increasing serum creatinine). Many experts believe that a mild to moderate chronicity score, because it suggests reversibility, should provoke more aggressive therapy than a more severe chronicity score. Nephritis with the potential for deterioration and for reversibility is usually class III or IV; it is unclear whether class V nephritis warrants aggressive treatment.

The activity score describes the degree of inflammation. The score is based on cellular proliferation, fibrinoid necrosis, cellular crescents, hyaline thrombi, wire loop lesions, glomerular leukocyte infiltration, and interstitial mononuclear cell infiltration. The activity score is less well correlated with disease progression and is used, rather, to help identify active nephritis.

The chronicity index describes the degree of scarring. It is based on presence of glomerular sclerosis, fibrous crescents, tubular atrophy, and interstitial fibrosis. The chronicity index predicts progression of lupus nephritis to renal failure. A mild to moderate chronicity score suggests at least partially reversible disease, whereas more severe chronicity scores may indicate irreversible disease.

Treatment for proliferative lupus nephritis combines corticosteroids with other immunosuppressants (1, 2).

Induction therapy for focal or diffuse lupus nephritis usually consists of corticosteroids in combination with either mycophenolate mofetil or intravenous cyclophosphamide (see table IV Cyclophosphamide Protocols for Systemic Lupus Erythematosus). Prednisone is typically begun at 60 to 80 mg orally once a day and tapered according to response over 6 to 12 months. There is no consensus regarding the optimal corticosteroid dosing regimen. Lower starting doses of prednisone followed by faster tapers may also be used. Relapses are usually treated with increasing doses of prednisone and sometimes a change in the adjunctive immunosuppressive agent. Cyclophosphamide and mycophenolate mofetil are equally efficacious, although systemic toxicity may be less with mycophenolate mofetil than with cyclophosphamide (3). Reasonable alternatives for induction therapy include mycophenolate mofetil in combination with either a calcineurin inhibitor (tacrolimus or voclosporin) or belimumab (4, 5). Belimumab may also been used in combination with cyclophosphamide.

After an appropriate renal response has been achieved with induction therapy, immunosuppressive therapy is continued for at least 2 years and often longer. When cyclophosphamide is used as initial therapy, patients are switched to mycophenolate for maintenancetherapy to limit toxicity from cyclophosphamide. Mycophenolate is also preferred over azathioprine for maintenance therapy because of higher rates of relapse observed with azathioprine use. However, azathioprine is preferred for patients who want to become pregnant. Azathioprine is also a reasonable option for patients who are intolerant to mycophenolate or have limited access due to cost. Low-dose prednisone (eg, 0.05 to 0.2 mg/kg orally once a day) is continued in most patients and titrated based on disease activity.

For patients with pure lupus membranous nephropathy, there is a lack of consensus regarding the role of immunosuppressive therapy, and some experts limit its use depending on the degree of proteinuria and findings on kidney biopsy. However, patients who have concurrent lupus membranous nephropathy and focal or diffuse lupus nephritis are treated using the same approach as for focal or diffuse lupus nephritis alone.