Синдром активації макрофагів

History and physical examination

Clinical criteria

The diagnosis of macrophage activation syndrome requires a high index of clinical suspicion, particularly among patients with existing systemic rheumatic diseases such as systemic lupus erythematosus or JIA. Classification criteria have been developed primarily for research purposes but are often used by clinicians to help establish the diagnosis (1).

Macrophage activation syndrome can be difficult to distinguish from active systemic JIA because both conditions share many overlapping clinical features. Features that help distinguish macrophage activation syndrome from systemic JIA include the unremitting fever (unlike the intermittent daily fevers of JIA), constant rash (unlike the transient rash of systemic JIA), hemorrhagic manifestations, seizures, coma, and shock. Despite marked systemic inflammation, the erythrocyte sedimentation rate (ESR) is paradoxically depressed because of low fibrinogen levels.

Classification criteria that help establish the diagnosis of macrophage activation syndrome in patients with JIA include patients with a ferritin level > 684 ng/mL ( > 684 mcg/L) plus any 2 of the following (1):

Platelets ≤ 181,000/mcL (≤ 181 × 10 9 /L)

Aspartate aminotransferase > 48 units/L (> 0.80 microkat/L)

Triglycerides > 156 mg/dL (> 1.76 mmol/L)

Fibrinogen ≤ 360 mg/dL (≤ 10.58 g/L)