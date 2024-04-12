Цукровий діабет у дітей та підлітків

Insulin is the cornerstone of management of type 1 diabetes. Available insulin formulations are similar to those used in adults (see table Onset, Peak, and Duration of Action of Human Insulin Preparations). Insulin should be given before a meal, except in young children whose consumption at any given meal is difficult to predict.

Dosing requirements vary by age, activity level, pubertal status, and length of time from initial diagnosis. Within a few weeks of initial diagnosis, many patients have a temporary decrease in their insulin requirements because of residual beta-cell function (honeymoon phase). This honeymoon phase can last from a few months up to 2 years, after which insulin requirements typically range from 0.7 to 1 unit/kg/day. During puberty, patients require higher doses (up to 1.5 units/kg/day) to counteract insulin resistance caused by increased pubertal hormone levels.

Types of insulin regimens include

Multiple daily injections (MDI) regimen using basal-bolus regimen

Insulin pump therapy

Fixed forms of MDI regimen or premixed insulin regimen (less common)

Most patients with type 1 diabetes should be treated with MDI regimens (multiple injections per day of basal and prandial insulin) or with insulin pump therapy as part of intensive insulin regimens with the goal of improving metabolic control.

A basal-bolus regimen is typically the preferred MDI regimen. In this regimen, children are given a daily baseline dose of insulin that is then supplemented by doses of short-acting insulin before each meal based on anticipated carbohydrate intake and on measured glucose levels. The basal dose can be given as a once-a-day injection (sometimes every 12 hours for younger children) of a long-acting insulin (glargine, detemir, or degludec), with supplemental boluses given as separate injections of rapid-acting insulin (usually aspart or lispro). Glargine, degludec, or detemir injections are typically given at dinner or bedtime and must not be mixed with short-acting insulin.

In insulin pump therapy, the basal insulin is delivered at a fixed or variable rate by a continuous subcutaneous infusion of rapid-acting insulin (CSII) through a catheter placed under the skin. Mealtime and correction boluses also are delivered via the insulin pump. The basal dose helps keep blood glucose levels in range between meals and at night. Using an insulin pump to deliver the basal dose allows for maximal flexibility; the pump can be programmed to give different rates at different times throughout the day and night.

Insulin pump therapy is increasingly being used in children because of the potential benefits of glycemic control, safety, and patient satisfaction compared to MDI regimens. This therapy is typically preferred for younger children (toddlers, preschoolers) and overall offers an added degree of control to many children (5). Others find wearing the pump inconvenient or develop sores or infections at the catheter site. Children must rotate their injection and pump sites to avoid developing lipohypertrophy. Lipohypertrophy is an accumulation of lumps of fatty tissue under the skin. The lumps occur at insulin injection sites that have been overused and can cause variation in blood glucose levels because they can prevent insulin from being absorbed consistently.

Fixed forms of MDI regimens are less commonly used. They can be considered if a basal-bolus regimen is not an option (eg, because the family needs a simpler regimen, the child or caregivers have a needle phobia, lunchtime injections cannot be given at school or daycare). In this regimen, children usually receive neutral protamine Hagedorn (NPH) insulin before eating breakfast and dinner and at bedtime and receive rapid-acting insulin before eating breakfast and dinner. Because NPH and rapid-acting insulin can be mixed, this regimen provides fewer injections than the basal-bolus regimen. However, this regimen provides less flexibility, requires a set daily schedule for meals and snack times, and has been largely supplanted by the analog insulins glargine and detemir because of the lower risk of hypoglycemia and greater flexibility.

Premixed insulin regimens use preparations of 70/30 (70% insulin aspart protamine/30% regular insulin) or 75/25 (75% insulin lispro protamine/25% insulin lispro). Premixed regimens are not a good choice but are simpler and may improve adherence because they require fewer injections. Children are given set doses twice daily, with two thirds of the total daily dose given at breakfast and one third at dinner. However, premixed regimens provide much less flexibility with respect to timing and amount of meals and are less precise than other regimens because of the fixed ratios.

Clinicians should use the most intensive management program children and their family can adhere to in order to maximize glycemic control and thus reduce the risk of long-term vascular complications.