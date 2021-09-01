Гіпертонія у дітей

Hypertension is sustained elevation of resting systolic blood pressure, diastolic blood pressure, or both; the pressures considered abnormal in children vary based on age up to age 13. Hypertension with no known cause (primary) is most common as with adults. Hypertension with an identified cause (secondary hypertension) is relatively uncommon in children. Usually, children have no symptoms or complications of hypertension during childhood, although these may develop later. Diagnosis is by sphygmomanometry. Tests may be done to look for causes of secondary hypertension. Treatment involves lifestyle changes, drugs, and management of treatable causes.
It has become clear over the past few decades that adult hypertension is affected by both intrauterine and neonatal conditions and often begins in childhood. Also, sequelae of hypertension in adulthood occur earlier in patients who were hypertensive as children. Thus, it is important to identify and treat hypertension in children.
In the US, the prevalence of hypertension in children ranges between 2.2% and 3.9% with high normal readings between 3.4% and 4%. Worldwide, prevalence is less clear because of regional differences in definitions, reference data, and methodology but is estimated at about 4%. In addition, the prevalence appears to be increasing, likely due to the increased incidence of overweight and obesity in children; obesity is now twice as common among adolescents as it was 30 years ago (see Obesity in Adolescents). Obese adolescents are more likely than their peers to have hypertension.
Визначення гіпертонії у дітей
Because there are no outcomes data for hypertension in children, hypertension in children < 13 years of age is classified normatively, ie, in comparison to blood pressure measurements in a large group of children. Normative blood pressure values in children < 13 years of age vary by age, sex, and height (see blood pressure percentile level tables for boys and girls).
Процентилі артеріального тиску (АТ) для хлопчиків за віком і зростом (виміряні та процентилі)
Systolic BP (mm Hg)
Diastolic BP (mm Hg)
Age (year)
BP Percentile*
Measured Height (in bold) or Height Percentile
Measured Height (in bold) or Height Percentile
5th
10th
25th
50th
75th
90th
95th
5th
10th
25th
50th
75th
90th
95th
1
Measured height (cm)
77.2
78.3
80.2
82.4
84.6
86.7
87.9
77.2
78.3
80.2
82.4
84.6
86.7
87.9
50th
85
85
86
86
87
88
88
40
40
40
41
41
42
42
90th
98
99
99
100
100
101
101
52
52
53
53
54
54
54
95th
102
102
103
103
104
105
105
54
54
55
55
56
57
57
95th + 12 mm Hg
114
114
115
115
116
117
117
66
66
67
67
68
69
69
2
Measured height (cm)
86.1
87.4
89.6
92.1
94.7
97.1
98.5
86.1
87.4
89.6
92.1
94.7
97.1
98.5
50th
87
87
88
89
89
90
91
43
43
44
44
45
46
46
90th
100
100
101
102
103
103
104
55
55
56
56
57
58
58
95th
104
105
105
106
107
107
108
57
58
58
59
60
61
61
95th + 12 mm Hg
116
117
117
118
119
119
120
69
70
70
71
72
73
73
3
Measured height (cm)
92.5
93.9
96.3
99
101.8
104.3
105.8
92.5
93.9
96.3
99
101.8
104.3
105.8
50th
88
89
89
90
91
92
92
45
46
46
47
48
49
49
90th
101
102
102
103
104
105
105
58
58
59
59
60
61
61
95th
106
106
107
107
108
109
109
60
61
61
62
63
64
64
95th + 12 mm Hg
118
118
119
119
120
121
121
72
73
73
74
75
76
76
4
Measured height (cm)
98.5
100.2
102.9
105.9
108.9
111.5
113.2
98.5
100.2
102.9
105.9
108.9
111.5
113.2
50th
90
90
91
92
93
94
94
48
49
49
50
51
52
52
90th
102
103
104
105
105
106
107
60
61
62
62
63
64
64
95th
107
107
108
108
109
110
110
63
64
65
66
67
67
68
95th + 12 mm Hg
119
119
120
120
121
122
122
75
76
77
78
79
79
80
5
Measured height (cm)
104.4
106.2
109.1
112.4
115.
118.6
120.3
104.4
106.2
109.1
112.4
115.7
118.6
120.3
50th
91
92
93
94
95
96
96
96
51
52
53
54
55
55
90th
103
104
105
106
107
108
108
63
64
65
65
66
67
67
95th
107
108
109
109
110
111
112
66
67
68
69
70
70
71
95th + 12 mm Hg
119
120
121
121
122
123
124
78
79
80
81
82
82
83
6
Measured height (cm)
110.3
112.2
115.3
118.9
122.4
125.6
127.5
110.3
112.2
115.3
118.9
122.4
125.6
127.5
50th
93
93
94
95
96
97
98
54
54
55
56
57
57
58
90th
105
105
106
107
109
110
110
66
66
67
68
68
69
69
95th
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
69
70
70
71
72
72
73
95th + 12 mm Hg
120
121
122
123
124
125
126
81
82
82
83
84
84
85
7
Measured height (cm)
116.1
118
121.4
125.1
128.9
123.4
134.5
116.1
118
121.4
125.1
128.9
132.4
134.5
50th
94
94
95
97
98
98
99
56
56
57
58
58
59
59
90th
106
107
108
109
110
111
111
68
68
69
70
70
71
71
95th
110
110
111
112
114
115
116
71
71
72
73
73
74
74
95th + 12 mm Hg
122
122
123
124
126
127
128
83
83
84
85
85
86
86
8
Measured height (cm)
121.4
123.5
127
131
135.1
138.8
141
121.4
123.5
127
131
135.1
138.8
141
50th
95
96
97
98
99
99
100
57
57
58
59
59
60
60
90th
107
108
109
110
111
112
112
69
70
70
71
72
72
73
95th
111
112
112
114
115
116
117
72
73
73
74
75
75
75
95th + 12 mm Hg
123
124
124
126
127
128
129
84
85
85
86
87
87
87
9
Measured height (cm)
126
128.3
132.1
136.3
140.7
144.7
147.1
126
128.3
132.1
136.3
140.7
144.7
147.1
50th
96
97
98
99
100
101
101
57
58
59
60
61
62
62
90th
107
108
109
110
112
113
114
70
71
72
73
74
74
74
95th
112
112
113
115
116
118
119
74
74
75
76
76
77
77
95th + 12 mm Hg
124
124
125
127
128
130
131
86
86
87
88
88
89
89
10
Measured height (cm)
130.2
132.7
136.7
141.3
145.9
150.1
152.7
130.2
132.7
136.7
141.3
145.9
150.1
152.7
50th
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
59
60
61
62
63
63
64
90th
108
109
111
112
113
115
116
72
73
74
74
75
75
76
95th
112
113
114
116
118
120
121
76
76
77
77
78
78
78
95th + 12 mm Hg
124
125
126
128
130
132
133
88
88
89
89
90
90
90
11
Measured height (cm)
134.7
137.3
141.5
146.4
151.3
155.8
158.6
134.7
137.3
141.5
146.4
151.3
155.8
158.6
50th
99
99
101
102
103
104
106
61
61
62
63
63
63
63
90th
110
111
112
114
116
117
118
74
74
75
75
75
76
76
95th
114
114
116
118
120
123
124
77
78
78
78
78
78
78
95th + 12 mm Hg
126
126
128
130
132
135
136
89
90
90
90
90
90
90
12
Measured height (cm)
140.3
101
143
101
147.5
102
152.7
104
157.9
106
162.6
108
165.5
109
140.3
61
143
62
147.5
62
152.7
62
157.9
62
162.6
63
165.5
63
50th
101
101
102
104
106
108
109
61
62
62
62
62
63
63
90th
113
114
115
117
119
121
122
75
75
75
75
75
76
76
95th
116
117
118
121
124
126
128
78
78
78
78
78
79
79
95th + 12 mm Hg
128
129
130
133
136
138
140
90
90
90
90
90
91
91
13
Measured height (cm)
147
150
154.9
160.3
165.7
170.5
173.4
147
150
154.9
160.3
165.7
170.5
173.4
50th
103
104
105
108
110
111
112
61
60
61
62
63
64
65
90th
115
116
118
121
124
126
126
74
74
74
75
76
77
77
95th
119
120
122
125
128
130
131
78
78
78
78
80
81
81
95th + 12 mm Hg
131
132
134
137
140
142
143
90
90
90
90
92
93
93
14
Measured height (cm)
153.8
156.9
162
167.5
172.7
177.4
180.1
153.8
156.9
162
167.5
172.7
177.4
180.1
50th
105
106
109
111
112
113
113
60
60
62
64
65
66
67
90th
119
120
123
126
127
128
129
74
74
75
77
78
79
80
95th
123
125
127
130
132
133
134
77
78
79
81
82
83
84
95th + 12 mm Hg
135
137
139
142
144
145
146
89
90
91
93
94
95
96
15
Measured height (cm)
159
162
166.9
172.2
177.2
181.6
184.2
159
162
166.9
172.2
177.2
181.6
184.2
50th
108
110
112
113
114
114
114
61
62
64
65
66
67
68
90th
123
124
126
128
129
130
130
75
76
78
79
80
81
81
95th
127
129
131
132
134
135
135
78
79
81
83
84
85
85
95th + 12 mm Hg
139
141
143
144
146
147
147
90
91
93
95
96
97
97
16
Measured height (cm)
162.1
165
169.6
174.6
179.5
183.8
186.4
162.1
165
169.6
174.6
179.5
183.8
186.4
50th
111
112
114
115
115
116
116
63
64
66
67
68
69
69
90th
126
127
128
129
131
131
132
77
78
79
80
81
82
82
95th
130
131
133
134
135
136
137
80
81
83
84
85
86
86
95th + 12 mm Hg
142
143
145
146
147
148
149
92
93
95
96
97
98
98
17
Measured height (cm)
163.8
166.5
170.9
175.8
180.7
184.9
187.5
163.8
166.5
170.9
175.8
180.7
184.9
187.5
50th
114
115
116
117
117
118
118
65
66
67
68
69
70
70
90th
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
78
79
80
81
82
82
83
95th
132
133
134
135
137
138
138
81
82
84
85
86
86
87
95th + 12 mm Hg
144
145
146
147
149
150
150
93
94
96
97
98
98
99
* The 90th percentile is 1.28 standard deviations (SDs) and the 95th percentile is 1.645 SDs over the mean.
Adapted from Flynn JT, Kaelber DC, Baker-Smith CM, et al: Clinical practice guideline for screening and management of high blood pressure in children and adolescents. Pediatrics 140(3):e20171904, 2017. doi: 10.1542/peds.2017-1904
Процентилі артеріального тиску (АТ) для дівчат за віком і зростом (виміряні та процентилі)
Systolic BP (mm Hg)
Diastolic BP (mm Hg)
Age (year)
BP Percentile*
Measured Height (in bold) or Height Percentile
Measured Height (in bold) or Height Percentile
5th
10th
25th
50th
75th
90th
95th
5th
10th
25th
50th
75th
90th
95th
1
Measured height (cm)
75.4
76.6
78.6
80.8
83
84.9
86.1
75.4
76.6
78.6
80.8
83
84.9
86.1
50th
84
85
86
86
87
88
88
41
42
42
43
44
45
46
90th
98
99
99
100
101
102
102
54
55
56
56
57
58
58
95th
101
102
102
103
104
105
105
59
59
60
60
61
62
62
95th + 12 mm Hg
113
114
114
115
116
117
117
71
71
72
72
73
74
74
2
Measured height (cm)
84.9
86.3
88.6
91.1
93.7
96
97.4
84.9
86.3
88.6
91.1
93.7
96
97.4
50th
87
87
88
89
90
91
91
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
90th
101
101
102
103
104
105
106
58
58
59
60
61
62
62
95th
104
105
106
106
107
108
109
62
63
63
64
65
66
66
95th + 12 mm Hg
116
117
118
118
119
120
121
74
75
75
76
77
78
78
3
Measured height (cm)
91
92.4
94.9
97.6
100.5
103.1
104.6
91
92.4
94.9
97.6
100.5
103.1
104.6
50th
88
89
89
90
91
92
93
48
48
49
50
51
53
53
90th
102
103
104
104
105
106
107
60
61
61
62
63
64
65
95th
106
106
107
108
109
110
110
64
65
65
66
67
68
69
95th + 12 mm Hg
118
118
119
120
121
122
122
76
77
77
78
79
80
81
4
Measured height (cm)
97.2
98.8
101.4
104.5
107.6
110.5
112.2
97.2
98.8
101.4
104.5
107.6
110.5
112.2
50th
89
90
91
92
93
94
94
50
51
51
53
54
55
55
90th
103
104
105
106
107
108
108
62
63
64
65
66
67
67
95th
107
108
109
109
110
111
112
66
67
68
69
70
70
71
95th + 12 mm Hg
119
120
121
121
122
123
124
78
79
80
81
82
82
83
5
Measured height (cm)
103.6
105.3
108.2
111.5
114.9
118.1
120
103.6
105.3
108.2
111.5
114.9
118.1
120
50th
90
91
92
93
94
95
96
52
52
53
55
56
57
57
90th
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
95th
108
109
109
110
111
112
113
68
69
70
71
72
73
73
95th + 12 mm Hg
120
121
121
122
123
124
125
80
81
82
83
84
85
85
6
Measured height (cm)
110
111.8
114.9
118.4
122.1
125.6
127.7
110
111.8
114.9
118.4
122.1
125.6
127.7
50th
92
92
93
94
96
97
97
54
54
55
56
57
58
59
90th
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
67
67
68
69
70
71
71
95th
109
109
110
111
112
113
114
70
71
72
72
73
74
74
95th + 12 mm Hg
121
121
122
123
124
125
126
82
83
84
84
85
86
86
7
Measured height (cm)
115.9
117.8
121.1
124.9
128.8
132.5
134.7
115.9
117.8
121.1
124.9
128.8
132.5
134.7
50th
92
93
94
95
97
98
99
55
55
56
57
58
59
60
90th
106
106
107
109
110
111
112
68
68
69
70
71
72
72
95th
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
72
72
73
73
74
74
75
95th + 12 mm Hg
121
122
123
124
125
126
127
84
84
85
85
86
86
87
8
Measured height (cm)
121
123
126.5
130.6
134.7
138.5
140.9
121
123
126.5
130.6
134.7
138.5
140.9
50th
93
94
95
97
98
99
100
56
56
57
59
60
61
61
90th
107
107
108
110
111
112
113
69
70
71
72
72
73
73
95th
110
111
112
113
115
116
117
72
73
74
74
75
75
75
95th + 12 mm Hg
122
123
124
125
127
128
129
84
85
86
86
87
87
87
9
Measured height (cm)
125.3
127.6
131.3
135.6
140.1
144.1
146.6
125.3
127.6
131.3
135.6
140.1
144.1
146.6
50th
95
95
97
98
99
100
101
57
58
59
60
60
61
61
90th
108
108
109
111
112
113
114
71
71
72
73
73
73
73
95th
112
112
113
114
116
117
118
74
74
75
75
75
75
75
95th + 12 mm Hg
124
124
125
126
128
129
130
86
86
87
87
87
87
87
10
Measured height (cm)
129.7
132.2
136.3
141
145.8
150.2
152.8
129.7
132.2
136.3
141
145.8
150.2
152.8
50th
96
97
98
99
101
102
103
58
59
59
60
61
61
62
90th
109
110
111
112
113
115
116
72
73
73
73
73
73
73
95th
113
114
114
116
117
119
120
75
75
76
76
76
76
76
95th + 12 mm Hg
125
126
126
128
129
131
132
87
87
88
88
88
88
88
11
Measured height (cm)
135.6
138.3
142.8
147.8
152.8
157.3
160
135.6
138.3
142.8
147.8
152.8
157.3
160
50th
98
99
101
102
104
105
106
60
60
60
61
62
63
64
90th
111
112
113
114
116
118
120
74
74
74
74
74
75
75
95th
115
116
117
118
120
123
124
76
77
77
77
77
77
77
95th + 12 mm Hg
127
128
129
130
132
135
136
88
89
89
89
89
89
89
12
Measured height (cm)
142.8
145.5
149.9
154.8
159.6
163.8
166.4
142.8
145.5
149.9
154.8
159.6
163.8
166.4
50th
102
102
104
105
107
108
108
61
61
61
62
64
65
65
90th
114
115
116
118
120
122
122
75
75
75
75
76
76
76
95th
118
119
120
122
124
125
126
78
78
78
78
79
79
79
95th + 12 mm Hg
130
131
132
134
136
137
138
90
90
90
90
91
91
91
13
Measured height (cm)
148.1
150.6
154.7
159.2
163.7
167.8
170.2
148.1
150.6
154.7
159.2
163.7
167.8
170.2
50th
104
105
106
107
108
108
109
62
62
63
64
65
65
66
90th
116
117
119
121
122
123
123
75
75
75
76
76
76
76
95th
121
122
123
124
126
126
127
79
79
79
79
80
80
81
95th + 12 mm Hg
133
134
135
136
138
138
139
91
91
91
91
92
92
93
14
Measured height (cm)
150.6
153
156.9
161.3
165.7
169.7
172.1
150.6
153
156.9
161.3
165.7
169.7
172.1
50th
105
106
107
108
109
109
109
63
63
64
65
66
66
66
90th
118
118
120
122
123
123
123
76
76
76
76
77
77
77
95th
123
123
124
125
126
127
127
80
80
80
80
81
81
82
95th + 12 mm Hg
135
135
136
137
138
139
139
92
92
92
92
93
93
94
15
Measured height (cm)
151.7
154
157.9
162.3
166.7
170.6
173
151.7
154
157.9
162.3
166.7
170.6
173
50th
105
106
107
108
109
109
109
64
64
64
65
66
67
67
90th
118
119
121
122
123
123
124
76
76
76
77
77
78
78
95th
124
124
125
126
127
127
128
80
80
80
81
82
82
82
95th + 12 mm Hg
136
136
137
138
139
139
140
92
92
92