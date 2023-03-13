Michael H. Davidson, MD, FACC, FNLA
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Preventive Cardiology, Cardiovascular Risk Factor Modification, Lipid Disorders
Членство в професійних спілках
Освіта
- Medical School: Ohio State University College of Medicine, Columbus, OH
- Internship: Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL
- Residency: Internal Medicine, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL
- Fellowship: Cardiology, Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, IL
Сертифікати
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Internal Medicine
- American Board of Internal Medicine – Cardiology
- American Board of Clinical Lipidology
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- Fellow, American College of Cardiology
- Fellow, American College of Chest Physicians
- Fellow, National Lipid Association
- Past President, National Lipid Association
- Ranked as one of the top 5 lipid experts in the world by Expertscape
- Over 250 articles in peer-reviewed journals
- Best Doctors in America, 2003-present
Глави посібника та коментарі