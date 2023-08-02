Гіпергомоцистеїнемія

Hyperhomocysteinemia may predispose to arterial and venous thrombosis.

(See also Overview of Thrombotic Disorders.)

Hyperhomocysteinemia may predispose to arterial thrombosis and venous thromboembolism (VTE) by injuring vascular endothelial cells (1), possibly due to increased free radical generation. . However, some studies have found that the association is no longer significant when confounding variables are fully accounted for (2). Furthermore, randomized trials of vitamin supplementation in patients with VTE and heart disease (3) and patients with VTE without major risk factors (4) were not associated with reduced event rates. Therefore, routine measurement of homocysteine levels in patients with venous and arterial thromboembolism is discouraged.

Plasma homocysteine levels are elevated ≥ 10-fold in homozygous cystathionine beta-synthase deficiency. Milder elevations occur in heterozygous deficiency and in other abnormalities of folate metabolism, including methyltetrahydrofolate reductase deficiency. The most common causes of hyperhomocysteinemia are acquired

Folate deficiency is rare where folate fortification of wheat flour occurs.

The abnormality is established by measuring fasting plasma homocysteine levels in patients with cardiovascular disease or thromboembolism who are suspected of having the disorder.