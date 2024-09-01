Закордонні подорожі

Appropriate planning reduces the risks associated with travel, including foreign travel. Prior to travel, patients and their medical providers should review planned itineraries and relevant medical histories, recommended vaccinations, prophylactic measures against infections such as malaria and advice about personal protection measures, including those related to noninfectious threats such as road traffic crashes. For older travelers, the most common causes of death are heart attack and stroke; for other travelers, the most common cause of death is road traffic accidents.

About 1 in 30 people traveling abroad requires emergency care. Illness in a foreign country may involve significant difficulties. Many US insurance plans, including Medicare, are not valid in foreign countries; overseas hospitals often require a substantial cash deposit for nonresidents, regardless of insurance. Travel insurance plans, including some that arrange for emergency evacuation, are available through commercial agents, travel agencies, and some major credit card companies.

Directories listing English-speaking physicians in foreign countries, US consulates who may assist in obtaining emergency medical services, and information about foreign travel risks are available (see table Useful Contacts for People Traveling Abroad). Patients with serious disorders should consider pretravel contact or arrangements with an organization that offers medically supervised evacuation from foreign countries.

Certain infections are common when traveling to certain areas. Immunizations should be tailored to planned destinations, and advice regarding specific measures for preventing endemic and episodic infections should be given (see CDC: Yellow Book). Carrying medications to treat common infections (eg, upper respiratory infection, traveler's diarrhea) may be helpful.

COVID-19 Patients should be advised to check the website of their nation's health agency (eg, CDC in the United States) as well as the destination countries' health agencies for possible health requirements related to COVID-19.

Денге Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral infection endemic to the tropical regions of the world in latitudes from about 35° north to 35° south. Global cases of dengue fever are increasing. Outbreaks are most prevalent in Southeast Asia but also occur in the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, Oceania, and the Indian subcontinent; more recently, dengue incidence has increased in Central and South America. In the United States, the dengue vaccine CYD-TDV is approved for use in children and adolescents 9 to 16 years of age who have laboratory-confirmed previous dengue virus infection and are living in an area where dengue is endemic, but is not recommended or available for travelers. (See CDC: Dengue Vaccine Recommendations for information regarding the manufacturer discontinuing this vaccine.) The FDA is evaluating another dengue vaccine candidate (TAK-003) for the prevention of the viral disease caused by any serotype. TAK-003 is approved for use in Indonesia, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. People traveling to endemic areas should try to prevent mosquito bites. Effective personal protection measures include applying DEET or picaridin to exposed skin, applying permethrin to clothing, and sleeping under a permethrin-treated mosquito net if sleeping quarters are not air conditioned (see CDC: Prevent Mosquito Bites). These measures also offer protection from other insect-transmitted diseases including Zika and chikungunya.

Грип Influenza is common in international travelers; hence annual influenza vaccines are indicated for all travelers.

Малярія Malaria is endemic in much of Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other regions. The CDC provides information about specific countries where malaria is transmitted (see Yellow Fever and Malaria Information, by Country), types of malaria, and resistance patterns. Travelers to endemic regions should take preventive measures for malaria, including chemoprophylaxis. Although the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) malaria vaccine is recommended for children living in regions with moderate to high Plasmodium falciparum malaria transmission, this vaccine is not recommended for travelers to those regions.

Шистосомоз Schistosomiasis is common and is caused by exposure to contaminated freshwater in Africa, Southeast Asia, China, and eastern South America. Risk of schistosomiasis can be reduced by avoiding freshwater activities in areas where schistosomiasis is common. Asymptomatic travelers with freshwater exposure in endemic regions should be screened by serologic testing for antibody to the adult worm at 6 to 8 weeks following their most recent exposure. Alternately, travelers may elect to presumptively treat a potential exposure with praziquantel, at 6 to 8 weeks after the most recent potential exposure: 20 mg/kg orally twice per day for one day (Schistosoma mansoni, S. haematobium, S. intercalatum) or 20 mg/kg 3 times per day for 1 day (S. japonicum, S. mekongi).

Діарея мандрівників Traveler’s diarrhea (TD) is the most common health problem among international travelers. TD is usually self-limited, typically resolving in 5 days; however, 3 to 10% of travelers with TD may have symptoms lasting > 2 weeks, and up to 3% of travelers have TD lasting > 30 days. TD lasting < 1 week requires no testing. For persistent TD, laboratory testing is done. Self-initiated treatment is indicated for moderate to severe symptoms, especially if vomiting, fever, abdominal cramps, or blood in the stool are present. Treatment of traveler's diarrhea is with an appropriate antibiotic (eg, azithromycin, 500 mg or 1 gram once, or 500 mg once a day for 1 to 3 days). Additional measures include loperamide (except in patients with fever, bloody stools, or abdominal pain and in children < 2 years); replacement of fluids; and, in older people and small children, electrolytes (eg, oral rehydration solution). Measures that may decrease the risk of TD include Drinking and brushing teeth with bottled, filtered, boiled, or chlorinated water

Avoiding ice

Eating freshly prepared foods only if they have been heated to steaming temperatures

Eating only fruits and vegetables that travelers peel or shell themselves

Avoiding food from street vendors

Washing hands frequently

Avoiding all foods likely to have been exposed to flies Prophylactic antibiotics are effective in preventing diarrhea, but because of concerns about adverse effects and development of resistance, they should probably be reserved for immunocompromised patients. One option is rifaximin, 200 mg once or twice a day.

Травма та смерть Road traffic crashes are the most frequent non-natural cause of death of international travelers. Travelers should at all times use a seat belt in vehicles and a helmet when cycling. Travelers should avoid motorcycles and mopeds and avoid riding on bus roofs or in open truck beds. Drowning is another common cause of death while abroad. Travelers should avoid beaches with turbulent surf and avoid swimming after drinking alcoholic beverages.