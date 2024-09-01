Закордонні подорожі

Appropriate planning reduces the risks associated with travel, including foreign travel. Prior to travel, patients and their medical providers should review planned itineraries and relevant medical histories, recommended vaccinations, prophylactic measures against infections such as malaria and advice about personal protection measures, including those related to noninfectious threats such as road traffic crashes. For older travelers, the most common causes of death are heart attack and stroke; for other travelers, the most common cause of death is road traffic accidents.
About 1 in 30 people traveling abroad requires emergency care. Illness in a foreign country may involve significant difficulties. Many US insurance plans, including Medicare, are not valid in foreign countries; overseas hospitals often require a substantial cash deposit for nonresidents, regardless of insurance. Travel insurance plans, including some that arrange for emergency evacuation, are available through commercial agents, travel agencies, and some major credit card companies.
Directories listing English-speaking physicians in foreign countries, US consulates who may assist in obtaining emergency medical services, and information about foreign travel risks are available (see table Useful Contacts for People Traveling Abroad). Patients with serious disorders should consider pretravel contact or arrangements with an organization that offers medically supervised evacuation from foreign countries.
Certain infections are common when traveling to certain areas. Immunizations should be tailored to planned destinations, and advice regarding specific measures for preventing endemic and episodic infections should be given (see CDC: Yellow Book). Carrying medications to treat common infections (eg, upper respiratory infection, traveler's diarrhea) may be helpful.
Вакцинації
Travelers should be current on all routine immunizations, including COVID-19. Some countries require specific vaccinations (see table Vaccines for International Travel). The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website provides general travel and up-to-date immunization information and malaria chemoprophylaxis requirements (also available from the CDC's malaria hotline: 855-856-4713).
Вакцини для міжнародних подорожей*, †
Infection
Regions Where the Vaccine is Recommended
Comments
Africa, India, Pakistan, Nepal, Guam, Southeast Asia, New Guinea, China, Mexico, South and Central America, islands in the Caribbean, Indian, and Pacific Oceans, and limited areas of Europe
One dose recommended for individuals ≥ 18 years of age who are at increased risk of exposure to chikungunya virus
See also Chikungunya Vaccine
Worldwide
Updated COVID-19 vaccine recommended for people ≥ 6 months
People ≥ 65 years who received 1 dose of any updated COVID-19 vaccine (Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech or Novavax) should receive 1 additional dose of an updated COVID-19 vaccine at least 4 months after the previous updated dose
See also COVID-19 Vaccine
All low- and middle-income countries
2 doses ≥ 6 months apart; a high level of long-term protection provided by second dose‡
See also Hepatitis A Vaccine
All low- and middle-income countries, particularly China
3-dose primary series, at 0, 1, and 6 to 18 months. Now recommended for all persons up to age 60
Particularly important for extended-stay travelers and all health care workers‡
See also Hepatitis B Vaccine
Worldwide
Seasonality in northern hemisphere: September through May
Seasonality in southern hemisphere: April through September
In the tropics, influenza is transmitted throughout the year
Sometimes slightly different influenza vaccines are used in the northern and southern hemisphere
Japanese encephalitis
Rural areas in most of Asia and South Asia, particularly in areas with rice and pig farming
2 doses 28 days apart
Not recommended for pregnant women
Usually not advised for those spending less than one month in endemic area
Adults 18 to 65 years of age may receive the 2nd dose as soon as 7 days after the first
Northern sub-Saharan Africa from Mali to Ethiopia (the meningitis belt)
Required for entry into Saudi Arabia during Hajj or Umrah
Throughout the world, especially in crowded living situations (eg, dormitories)
A single dose of quadrivalent vaccine (MenACWY) is effective for 5 years
Risk higher in "meningitis belt" in Africa during the dry season (December through June), and those living in crowded living conditions
See also Meningococcal Vaccine
All countries, including United States
Recommended for travelers at risk of animal bites (eg, rural campers, veterinarians, field workers, people living in remote areas)
Does not eliminate need for additional vaccinations after animal bite for added protection
Recommended during pregnancy only if risk of infection is high
See also Rabies Prevention
All low-income countries, especially in South Asia (including India)
Two preparations are available.
Pill form: 1 pill taken every other day for a total of 4 pills; protects for 5 years
Single injection form: Protects for 2 years and is thought to be safer for pregnant women than the pill form of the vaccine.
See also Typhoid Fever Prevention
Tropical South America
Tropical Africa
Although this infection is rare in travelers, proof of vaccination is required for entry into many countries§
Not safe for pregnant women
Increased risk of adverse effects in older people§
One dose provides protection for life in most travelers
See also Yellow Fever Prevention
* In addition to the listed vaccinations, routine vaccinations for influenza, measles, mumps, rubella, tetanus, diphtheria, polio, pneumococcal disease, and varicella should be up to date.
†All recommendations are subject to change. For the latest recommendations, see the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (www.cdc.gov or 800-CDC-INFO [800-232-4636]). See also Overview of Immunization.
‡ There is also a combination HepA and HepB vaccine available, which is given on either a 3-dose or 4-dose schedule. (See Hepatitis A Vaccine and Hepatitis B Vaccine.)
§ For travelers over age 60, providers should consider completing the waiver section of the Yellow Card (International Certificate of Vaccination), in lieu of administering yellow fever vaccine. Those travelers should then be particularly diligent regarding personal protection measures against insects.
COVID-19
Денге
Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne viral infection endemic to the tropical regions of the world in latitudes from about 35° north to 35° south. Global cases of dengue fever are increasing. Outbreaks are most prevalent in Southeast Asia but also occur in the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands, Oceania, and the Indian subcontinent; more recently, dengue incidence has increased in Central and South America.
In the United States, the dengue vaccine CYD-TDV is approved for use in children and adolescents 9 to 16 years of age who have laboratory-confirmed previous dengue virus infection and are living in an area where dengue is endemic, but is not recommended or available for travelers. (See CDC: Dengue Vaccine Recommendations for information regarding the manufacturer discontinuing this vaccine.) The FDA is evaluating another dengue vaccine candidate (TAK-003) for the prevention of the viral disease caused by any serotype. TAK-003 is approved for use in Indonesia, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.
People traveling to endemic areas should try to prevent mosquito bites. Effective personal protection measures include applying DEET or picaridin to exposed skin, applying permethrin to clothing, and sleeping under a permethrin-treated mosquito net if sleeping quarters are not air conditioned (see CDC: Prevent Mosquito Bites). These measures also offer protection from other insect-transmitted diseases including Zika and chikungunya.
Грип
Influenza is common in international travelers; hence annual influenza vaccines are indicated for all travelers.
Малярія
Malaria is endemic in much of Africa, Asia, Latin America, and other regions. The CDC provides information about specific countries where malaria is transmitted (see Yellow Fever and Malaria Information, by Country), types of malaria, and resistance patterns.
Travelers to endemic regions should take preventive measures for malaria, including chemoprophylaxis. Although the RTS,S/AS01 (RTS,S) malaria vaccine is recommended for children living in regions with moderate to high Plasmodium falciparum malaria transmission, this vaccine is not recommended for travelers to those regions.
Шистосомоз
Schistosomiasis is common and is caused by exposure to contaminated freshwater in Africa, Southeast Asia, China, and eastern South America. Risk of schistosomiasis can be reduced by avoiding freshwater activities in areas where schistosomiasis is common. Asymptomatic travelers with freshwater exposure in endemic regions should be screened by serologic testing for antibody to the adult worm at 6 to 8 weeks following their most recent exposure. Alternately, travelers may elect to presumptively treat a potential exposure with praziquantel, at 6 to 8 weeks after the most recent potential exposure: 20 mg/kg orally twice per day for one day (Schistosoma mansoni, S. haematobium, S. intercalatum) or 20 mg/kg 3 times per day for 1 day (S. japonicum, S. mekongi).
Діарея мандрівників
Traveler’s diarrhea (TD) is the most common health problem among international travelers. TD is usually self-limited, typically resolving in 5 days; however, 3 to 10% of travelers with TD may have symptoms lasting > 2 weeks, and up to 3% of travelers have TD lasting > 30 days. TD lasting < 1 week requires no testing. For persistent TD, laboratory testing is done.
Self-initiated treatment is indicated for moderate to severe symptoms, especially if vomiting, fever, abdominal cramps, or blood in the stool are present. Treatment of traveler's diarrhea is with an appropriate antibiotic (eg, azithromycin, 500 mg or 1 gram once, or 500 mg once a day for 1 to 3 days). Additional measures include loperamide (except in patients with fever, bloody stools, or abdominal pain and in children < 2 years); replacement of fluids; and, in older people and small children, electrolytes (eg, oral rehydration solution).
Measures that may decrease the risk of TD include
Drinking and brushing teeth with bottled, filtered, boiled, or chlorinated water
Avoiding ice
Eating freshly prepared foods only if they have been heated to steaming temperatures
Eating only fruits and vegetables that travelers peel or shell themselves
Avoiding food from street vendors
Washing hands frequently
Avoiding all foods likely to have been exposed to flies
Prophylactic antibiotics are effective in preventing diarrhea, but because of concerns about adverse effects and development of resistance, they should probably be reserved for immunocompromised patients. One option is rifaximin, 200 mg once or twice a day.
Травма та смерть
Road traffic crashes are the most frequent non-natural cause of death of international travelers. Travelers should at all times use a seat belt in vehicles and a helmet when cycling. Travelers should avoid motorcycles and mopeds and avoid riding on bus roofs or in open truck beds.
Drowning is another common cause of death while abroad. Travelers should avoid beaches with turbulent surf and avoid swimming after drinking alcoholic beverages.
Проблеми після повернення додому
The most common medical problem after travel is
Persistent traveler's diarrhea
The most common potentially serious diseases are
Hepatitis A and B
Sexually transmitted infections, including HIV infection
People can also acquire lice and scabies after being in crowded living conditions or places where hygienic measures are poor.
Some diseases become evident months after a traveler has returned home; a travel history with exposure risks is a useful diagnostic clue when patients present with a puzzling illness. The International Society of Travel Medicine (www.istm.org) has lists of travel clinics. Many of these clinics specialize in assisting travelers who are ill after their return home. For health care professionals, the Centers for Disease Control provides assistance and information to help patients returning from travel abroad.
