(Діарея мандрівників)

Traveler’s diarrhea may be caused by any of several bacteria, viruses, or, less commonly, parasites.

The most common cause of traveler's diarrhea is

Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (E. coli)

E. coli is common in the water supplies of areas that lack adequate purification. Infection is common among people traveling to low-resource countries.

Norovirus gastroenteritis has been a particular problem on some cruise ships.

Both food and water can be the source of infection. Travelers who avoid drinking local water may still become infected by brushing their teeth with an improperly rinsed toothbrush, drinking bottled drinks with ice made from local water, or eating food that is improperly handled or washed with local water. People taking medications that decrease stomach acid (antacids, H2 blockers, and proton pump inhibitors) are at risk of more severe illness.