Christopher Sanford, MD, MPH, DTM&H
Спеціалізація та досвід роботи
- Primary Care, Tropical Medicine, Travel Medicine
Членство в професійних спілках
Освіта
- Medical School: University of California San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA
- Internship: Family Medicine, San Jose Medical Center Family Practice Program, San Jose, CA
- Residency: Family Medicine, San Jose Medical Center Family Practice Program, San Jose, CA
- Master of Public Health: Harvard School of Public Health, Boston, MA
- Diploma in Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, Instituto de Medicina, Universidad Peruana Cayetano, Lima, Peru
Сертифікати
- American Board of Family Medicine
- Certificate of Knowledge in Clinical Tropical Medicine and Travelers’ Health
Обрати нагороди, досягнення та публікації
- Sanford C: Staying Healthy Abroad: A Global Traveler’s Guide. University of Washington Press, 2018.
- Sanford C, Pottinger P, Jong EC (eds): The Travel and Tropical Medicine Manual, 5th Edition. Elsevier, 2016.
- Jong EC, Sanford C (eds): The Travel and Tropical Medicine Manual, 4th Edition, Elsevier, 2008 (Chinese translation, 2011; Japanese translation, 2013).
- Sanford C: The Adventurous Traveler’s Guide to Health. University of Washington Press, 2008.
- Pottinger P, Sanford C (Guest Eds): Medical Clinics of North America, issue on Travel and Adventure Medicine. Elsevier, March 2016.
- Sanford CA (Guest Ed): Primary Care Clinics of North America, issue on Travel
- Medicine, WB Saunders, December 2002.
Глави посібника та коментарі