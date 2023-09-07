Гіпертрофічний пілоростеноз

The exact etiology of hypertrophic pyloric stenosis is uncertain, but a genetic component is likely because siblings and offspring of affected people are at increased risk, particularly monozygotic twins. Maternal smoking during pregnancy also increases risk. Proposed mechanisms include lack of neuronal nitric oxide synthase, abnormal innervation of the muscular layer, and hypergastrinemia.

Infants exposed to certain macrolide antibiotics (eg, erythromycin) in the first few weeks of life are at significantly increased risk.

Some studies have noted increased risk in bottle-fed infants compared to breastfed infants, but it is not clear whether this risk is associated with a change in feeding method or with the type of feeding (1, 2).