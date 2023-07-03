Респіраторний дистрес-синдром у новонароджених

Intratracheal surfactant if indicated

Supplementary oxygen as needed

Mechanical ventilation as needed

Specific treatment of RDS is intratracheal surfactant therapy. This therapy requires endotracheal intubation, which also may be necessary to achieve adequate ventilation and oxygenation.

There is increasing evidence supporting use of less invasive ventilation techniques, such as nasal continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP), even in very preterm infants (1). Infants with RDS who are receiving nasal CPAP and who need an increasing fraction of inspired oxygen (FIO2) have been shown to benefit from brief intubation to deliver surfactant followed by immediate extubation (1). Administration of intratracheal surfactant via a thin catheter is a newer technique that has also been shown to be beneficial in reducing the risk of BPD. Both of these techniques show a trend toward fewer cases of BPD but not fewer days of mechanical ventilation (2, 3).

Surfactant hastens recovery and decreases risk of pneumothorax, interstitial emphysema, intraventricular hemorrhage, bronchopulmonary dysplasia, and neonatal mortality in the hospital and at 1 year. Options for surfactant replacement include

Beractant

Poractant alfa

Calfactant

Beractant is a lipid bovine lung extract supplemented with proteins B and C, colfosceril palmitate, palmitic acid, and tripalmitin.

Poractant alfa is a modified porcine-derived minced lung extract containing phospholipids, neutral lipids, fatty acids, and surfactant-associated proteins B and C.

Calfactant is a calf lung extract containing phospholipids, neutral lipids, fatty acids, and surfactant-associated proteins B and C.

Lung compliance can improve rapidly after therapy. The ventilator peak inspiratory pressure may need to be lowered rapidly to reduce risk of a pulmonary air leak. Other ventilator parameters (eg, FIO2, rate) also may need to be reduced.