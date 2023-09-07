Синдром меконієвої пробки

Radiographic contrast enema

Sometimes testing for Hirschsprung disease

Diagnosis of meconium plug syndrome is of exclusion and should be differentiated primarily from Hirschsprung disease, especially if symptoms of distal obstruction persist despite passing the meconium plug.

Plain abdominal x-rays are nonspecific and can show signs of low intestinal obstruction. Conversely, contrast enema shows the characteristic appearance of the outline of the inspissated meconium against the wall of the colon, providing a double-contrast impression (1). Unlike meconium ileus, microcolon is not typically seen on x-ray with meconium plug syndrome because meconium plug syndrome is a distal process.

Patients with meconium plug syndrome should be tested for cystic fibrosis.