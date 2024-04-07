Спадковий сфероцитоз і спадковий еліптоцитоз

Peripheral blood smear, red blood cell (RBC) fragility assay, RBC autohemolysis assay, direct antiglobulin (Coombs) test, and genetic testing for membranopathies

Hereditary spherocytosis or hereditary elliptocytosis is suspected in patients with unexplained hemolysis (as suggested by the presence of anemia and reticulocytosis), particularly if splenomegaly, a family history of similar manifestations, or suggestive RBC indices are present.

In hereditary spherocytosis, because RBCs are spheroidal and the mean corpuscular volume (MCV) is normal, the mean corpuscular diameter is below normal, and RBCs resemble spherocytes. The mean corpuscular hemoglobin concentration (MCHC) is increased. Reticulocytosis is common.

In hereditary elliptocytosis, the RBCs are typically elliptical or cigar-shaped; however, the clinical presentation is variable. Diagnosis is usually made by the presence of at least 60% elliptocytes on peripheral smear and a family history of similar disease.

Spherocytes Зображення By permission of the publisher. From Tefferi A, Li C. In Atlas of Clinical Hematology. Edited by JO Armitage. Philadelphia, Current Medicine, 2004.

If either of these disorders is suspected, the following tests are done:

RBC osmotic fragility test, which exposes RBCs to varying concentrations of saline

Other specialized testing for RBC membrane abnormalities including EMA binding and ektacytometry, where available

Direct antiglobulin (direct Coombs) test to rule out spherocytosis due to autoimmune hemolytic anemia

RBC fragility is characteristically increased, but in mild cases of either hereditary spherocytosis or hereditary elliptocytosis, it may be normal unless sterile defibrinated blood is first incubated at 37° C for 24 hours to deplete red cell ATP (adenosine triphosphate) stores. RBC autohemolysis is increased and can be corrected by the addition of saline. The direct antiglobulin test results are negative.

Following initial work up, genetic testing can be performed to confirm the diagnosis and should especially be considered if splenectomy is contemplated; specific panels to test for RBC membranopathies are available.