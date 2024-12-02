Хронічна білірубінова енцефалопатія

In preterm infants, CBE may not cause recognizable clinical symptoms or signs.

Early symptoms of CBE in term infants are lethargy, poor feeding, and vomiting. Opisthotonos, oculogyric crisis, seizures, and death may follow.

CBE may result in intellectual disability, choreoathetoid cerebral palsy, sensorineural hearing loss, and paralysis of upward gaze later in childhood. It is unknown whether minor degrees of CBE cause less severe neurologic impairment (eg, perceptual-motor problems, learning disorders).