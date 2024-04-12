Гіпотиреоз у немовлят і дітей

Routine newborn screening

Thyroid function tests

Sometimes thyroid ultrasonography or radionuclide scan

Routine newborn screening detects hypothyroidism before clinical signs are evident (1). If screening is positive, confirmation is necessary with thyroid function tests, including measurement of free serum thyroxine (free T4) and thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) (2). Free T4 is a better measure of thyroid function than total T4 in these patients because the levels of thyroid-binding proteins (thyroid-binding globulin, transthyretin, and albumin) affect total T4 levels. It is particularly important to measure free T4 rather than total T4 in preterm or low birthweight infants in whom alterations in binding proteins lead to low total T4 levels despite normal free T4 levels. Thyroid function tests are also done in older children and adolescents in whom hypothyroidism is suspected.

Measurement of triiodothyronine (T3) levels is rarely helpful in the diagnosis of hypothyroidism because it is the last test to show abnormal results and should not be done in most patients. Reverse T3 levels measure the metabolically inactive form of T3; reverse T3 increases during periods of illness or starvation and should not be measured to diagnose hypothyroidism.

Severe congenital hypothyroidism, even when treated promptly, may still cause subtle developmental problems and sensorineural hearing loss (3, 4). Hearing loss may be so mild that initial screening misses it, but it may still interfere with language acquisition. Retesting after infancy is advised to detect subtle hearing loss.

When congenital hypothyroidism is diagnosed, radionuclide scanning (either technetium-99m pertechnetate or iodine-123) or ultrasonography can be done to evaluate the size and location of the thyroid gland and thus help distinguish a structural anomaly (ie, thyroid dysgenesis) from dyshormonogenesis and transient abnormalities.

In children and adolescents with suspected hypothyroidism (elevated TSH and low T4/free T4), thyroid antibody titers (to thyroid peroxidase and thyroglobulin) should be measured to evaluate for autoimmune thyroiditis. Biotin, a common over-the-counter supplement, should be stopped for at least 2 days before laboratory testing because it can interfere with several thyroid function tests. Most commonly, biotin can result in falsely high levels of T4 and T3 and falsely low levels of TSH and can lead to an inappropriate diagnosis of hyperthyroidism (5).

Thyroid ultrasonography is not necessary to establish the diagnosis of autoimmune thyroiditis and should be restricted to children with thyroid gland asymmetry or palpable thyroid nodules.

Central hypothyroidism manifests with a pattern of low free T4 and non-elevated TSH levels. Central hypothyroidism may manifest in children with midline defects (eg, cleft palate, microphallus) or visual impairments (eg, nystagmus). Children confirmed to have central hypothyroidism should have MRI of the brain and pituitary to rule out central nervous system lesions. Alternatively this pattern of thyroid dysfunction develops in children who use certain medications (eg, antiseizure medications, immune checkpoint inhibitors) or who have certain illnesses (euthyroid sick syndrome). For children with euthyroid sick syndrome, thyroid function normalizes as the clinical status improves.