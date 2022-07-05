Загальні відомості про інфекції новонароджених

In utero infection, which can occur any time before birth, results from overt or subclinical maternal infection. Consequences depend on the agent and timing of infection in gestation and include spontaneous abortion, intrauterine growth restriction, premature birth, stillbirth, congenital malformation (eg, rubella), and symptomatic (eg, CMV, toxoplasmosis, syphilis) or asymptomatic (eg, CMV) neonatal infection.

Common infectious agents transmitted transplacentally include rubella, toxoplasma, CMV, syphilis, and Zika virus. HIV and hepatitis B are less commonly transmitted transplacentally.