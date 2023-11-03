Speech therapists can identify the most effective methods of communication for patients who have aphasia, dysarthria, or verbal apraxia or who have had a laryngectomy:

Expressive aphasia: A letter or picture board

Mild to moderate dysarthria or apraxia: Breathing and muscle control plus repetition exercises

Severe dysarthria or apraxia: An electronic device with a keyboard and message display (print or screen)

Postlaryngectomy: A new way to produce a voice (eg, by an electrolarynx—see Laryngeal Cancer: Rehabilitation)

Speech therapists may also assist in the diagnosis and treatment of swallowing disorders.

(See also Overview of Rehabilitation.)